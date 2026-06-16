New Lord of the Rings Board Game Confirmed: The King's Gambit

The Lord of the Rings is getting a new board game adaptation titled The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit, designed by Rob Daviau and led by Restoration Games. The game will feature a sprawling, epic battle across multiple fields of play, with detailed figures and thrilling decisions.

The Lord of the Rings is the biggest and most reliable fantasy franchise on the planet, and deservedly so, given that it really continues to serve as the foundational text for the entire genre.

Tolkien's works need no further complimenting from the likes of us, but any new release that comes along is always bound to immediately generate some interest. One example of that is the long-rumored open world video game adaptation, which has since been confirmed as under development at Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios.

With that to come, there is another gaming arrival that's on the way soon, and it should be one that many fans will want to get as soon as it's out. Over on the Restoration Games website, the company shared a press release confirming an upcoming official board game adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, designed to pick up where beloved classic of the genre, The Queen's Gambit, left off.

Titled The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit, it's undoubtedly a hugely exciting offering, and the producer shared some insights into what fans can expect. Like the original, The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit features a sprawling, epic battle across multiple fields of play. The Riders of Rohan clash against hordes of Orcs on Pelennor Fields. The brave Gondorians fend off the forces of Shadow in Minas Tirith.

Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas maneuver their way through Haradrim on the Great Port at Pelargir to join the fight. And Frodo and Sam navigate the perilous journey through Mordor to the fires of Mount Doom. Game design is led by Rob Daviau, the legendary designer and co-founder of Restoration Games. Packed with detailed figures, thrilling decisions, and countless ways to win, this game delivers the ultimate experience for fans of The Lord of the Rings and board gaming alike.

Board games have really come on leaps and bounds over the last ten years or more, and this latest effort could easily be one of the best of the bunch. The original Queen's Gambit is largely recognized as a great to this day, so if this entry can pick up those reins, then it should be a nailed on success.

The game will go through a round of crowdfunding on Kickstarter at some point, with the specific dates and details yet to be announced by Restoration Games. It seems like it's always a great time to be a Lord of the Rings fan, and with all of these exciting projects coming down the pipeline, that isn't likely to change any time soon.

Let's just hope the developers can deliver what the community is looking for, and we'll all be able to walk into Mordor with a big smile on our faces





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lord Of The Rings Board Game The King's Gambit Restoration Games Rob Daviau Kingdom Come: Deliverance Warhorse Studios The Queen's Gambit Tolkien

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Live-Action Lord of the Rings Films Announce Cast, Directors, and Plans for Expanded UniverseThe Lord of the Rings franchise is returning to big screens with new live-action movies, starting with 'The Hunt for Gollum' directed by Andy Serkis and featuring a mix of returning and new cast members. The films will explore side stories from Tolkien's legendarium, with 'Shadow of the Past' also in development.

Read more »

Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Next ‘Lord of the Rings’ MovieTaylor-Joy will play the elf Seren in the Andy Serkis-directed 'Hunt for Gollum.'

Read more »

Anya Taylor-Joy Joins 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum' CastAnya Taylor-Joy is joining the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Read more »

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Cast and Release DetailsAn upcoming film in the Lord of the Rings series, The Hunt for Gollum, reveals its star-studded cast and a 2027 release date, featuring returns of beloved characters and new additions to the Middle-earth saga.

Read more »