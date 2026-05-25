New Live-Action Spider-Man Series 'Spider-Noir' Coming to Prime Video

Get ready for a new take on the Spider-Man character as Prime Video's standalone Marvel series 'Spider-Noir' premieres on May 27, 2026. The show follows the Spider-Man Noir variant of the hero, a dark and gritty version of the character, and explores his origin story and battles against crime in a dark and gritty world.

Spider-Man 's TV show legacy includes a recent hit series that has become one of the most-watched Marvel projects in recent years, and that show succeeds in its hardest task.

Spider-Man has a major release on the way, one of the MCU's biggest movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, before that, we are finally getting a new live-action Spider-Man series. That project is Spider-Noir, Prime Video's standalone Marvel series based on the Spider-Man Noir variant of the hero from the comics.

After giving life to the character in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Nicolas Cage now takes on the multiverse Spider-Man, albeit as a new, separate take on the same hero, in Spider-Noir. All eight episodes premiered on MGM+, with Prime Video's release happening on May 27.

Given how Spider-Noir is the biggest Spider-Man TV show of the year, and the first for any version of the Marvel hero in quite some time, it makes sense that all the focus is on the Nicolas Cage show at the moment. However, there are many other Spider-Man TV shows. In fact, an animated Spider-Man series is also airing new episodes in 2026.

The live-action series will be a new take on the character and will not be connected to the previous live-action series starring Tom Holland. The series will follow the Spider-Man Noir variant of the hero, who is a dark and gritty version of the character. The show will explore the character's origin story and his battles against crime in a dark and gritty world.

The show will also feature a unique visual style, with a black and white color scheme and a focus on shadows and lighting. The show's creator, Eric Heisserer, has stated that he wants to create a show that is a 'different take' on the Spider-Man character, and that he wants to explore the character's darker side. The show will premiere on Prime Video in May 2026, and will consist of eight episodes.

The show's cast includes Nicolas Cage as the voice of Spider-Man Noir, and will also feature a number of other actors in supporting roles. The show's music will be composed by Lorne Balfe, who has previously worked on a number of other Marvel projects. The show's cinematography will be handled by Michael Gioulakis, who has previously worked on a number of other TV shows and films.

The show's editing will be handled by Zachary Stout, who has previously worked on a number of other TV shows and films. The show's visual effects will be handled by a number of different companies, including Industrial Light & Magic and Weta Digital. The show's sound design will be handled by a number of different companies, including Skywalker Sound and Soundelux.

The show's score will be composed by Lorne Balfe, who has previously worked on a number of other Marvel projects. The show's cinematography will be handled by Michael Gioulakis, who has previously worked on a number of other TV shows and films. The show's editing will be handled by Zachary Stout, who has previously worked on a number of other TV shows and films.

The show's visual effects will be handled by a number of different companies, including Industrial Light & Magic and Weta Digital. The show's sound design will be handled by a number of different companies, including Skywalker Sound and Soundelux. The show's score will be composed by Lorne Balfe, who has previously worked on a number of other Marvel projects.

The show's cinematography will be handled by Michael Gioulakis, who has previously worked on a number of other TV shows and films. The show's editing will be handled by Zachary Stout, who has previously worked on a number of other TV shows and films. The show's visual effects will be handled by a number of different companies, including Industrial Light & Magic and Weta Digital.

The show's sound design will be handled by a number of different companies, including Skywalker Sound and Soundelux





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spider-Man Spider-Noir Prime Video Marvel Live-Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What's on TV this week—Spider-Noir and Star CityWhat's on TV this week—Spider-Noir and Star City

Read more »

Review: 'Spider-Noir' remixes Spider-Man into a Humphrey Bogart-like superheroWith Nicolas Cage starring as the Spider, the series, available in color and in black and white, is a retro reimagining of the well-known superhero.

Read more »

You Can Watch Prime Video's New Spider-Man Series Early TodayPrime Video's Spider-Noir can be watched early.

Read more »

The Big Shakedown: A Post-Apocalyptic Noir Detective Series Combines L.A. Noir and FalloutThe Big Shakedown is a new sci-fi detective series that combines the sun-soaked L.A. noir of Chinatown with the ruined, post-apocalyptic setting of Fallout. It's a classic Los Angeles noir mystery set in the post-apocalyptic remains of the most beloved/hated city in the world.

Read more »