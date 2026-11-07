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New Lingít book from X'unei Lance Twitchell | Diego Caetano opens Juneau Piano Series | Rock Dump 'Reel Rock' fundraiser

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New Lingít book from X'unei Lance Twitchell | Diego Caetano opens Juneau Piano Series | Rock Dump 'Reel Rock' fundraiser
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Juneau Afternoon featuring X'unei Lance Twitchell's new book, Juneau Piano Series season kickoff, Rock Dump's REEL ROCK, and St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving baskets.

Juneau Piano Series season 8 kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 8 with Diego Caetano. Rock Dump’s fundraiser is on Friday, Nov. 13 and features “REEL ROCK 20,” a film about four seminal figures in the rock climbing world.

St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Thanksgiving basket community event is now underway. Options to donate food, deliver meals, and, for those in need, receive meals. Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Also read'Witches!? In Salem?!' from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre | Tanna Peters First Friday at Liaise Studio | Juneau Independent event at Devil's Club

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at Juneau Afternoon featuring First Friday previews of Stephanie Harold at The JAHC Gallery, Shgendootan George at the Alaska State Museum, Crystal Worl at Alaska Robotics, and Fu Bao at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

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'Witches!? In Salem?!

' from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre | Tanna Peters First Friday at Liaise Studio | Juneau Independent event at Devil's Club Roll for Your Life TTRPG Halloween show | Juneau Ski Club annual ski sale | CBJ Parks & Rec Winter Pass | Juneau Public Libraries November events Juneau Afternoon featuring Roll for Your Life Halloween show, Juneau Ski Club Annual Ski Sale, Winter Pass from CBJ, and November events at the Juneau Public Libraries.

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Lance Corporal Devin J. Hernandez Dies After Training Accident at Camp Schwab Okinawa

Lance Corporal Devin J. Hernandez, 25, died on Tuesday after injuries sustained during a fast-rope training exercise at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan. The 3rd Marine Division has launched a full investigation into the incident.

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