New Line Cinema has officially greenlit Final Destination 7 after Bloodlines became the highest-grossing entry in the franchise history, grossing $317.9 million globally while older films leave HBO Max.

New Line Cinema has officially ordered a seventh installment in the Final Destination horror franchise, capitalizing on the massive commercial and critical success of the 2023 release Final Destination Bloodlines. This strategic decision marks a significant renewal for a series that had been dormant since 2011, signaling strong confidence in the intellectual property's enduring appeal to modern audiences.

Global Box Office Records Set By Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines became the highest-grossing entry in the long-running series history, generating $317.9 million in global box office revenue upon concluding its theatrical run. The film achieved this financial milestone by focusing on the descendants of a grandmother who previously avoided death in a skyscraper restaurant, a narrative approach that resonated deeply with international viewers. This performance far exceeded the earnings of previous entries and proved the franchise had not lost its cultural relevance in the post-pandemic cinema landscape.

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Streaming Surge On Netflix And HBO Max

The momentum for the franchise continued well past the theatrical window, with Bloodlines experiencing a significant resurgence on streaming platforms this month. While the film is available on HBO Max in the United States, it recently entered the top ten on Netflix worldwide, demonstrating its broad international draw. This dual-platform success provided New Line Cinema with concrete data on viewer retention and interest, serving as the primary catalyst for greenlighting the next chapter.

Michiel Blanchart Takes Directorial Reins

Michiel Blanchart has been appointed to direct the upcoming seventh film, replacing the filmmaking duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein who helmed Bloodlines. This shift in creative leadership suggests that New Line Cinema aims to build upon the newfound momentum of the series with a fresh directorial vision while maintaining the core identity of the franchise. The studio's willingness to switch directors indicates a desire to evolve the storytelling style while keeping the essential survival horror elements intact.

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Original Films Leave HBO Max Next Month

In a contrasting move for longtime fans, HBO Max is scheduled to remove both the original Final Destination and Final Destination 2 at the end of the current month. These two foundational films will no longer be available on the same streaming platform as their modern successor, creating a separation between the legacy entries and the new era of the franchise. The removal of these titles marks the end of an era for the digital availability of the series' origins, which began with director James Wong's breakout hit.

Legacy Of The Original Franchise Entries

The original Final Destination debuted in 2000 with star Devon Sawa as Alex Browning, a high school student who saves his friends from a plane crash through a premonition. The first film grossed $112.9 million against a production budget of only $23 million, establishing a profitable model for the series that would continue for decades. Its success was driven by the gory, creative survival sequences that became a signature of the brand, setting the tone for all subsequent entries in the timeline.

Final Destination 2, released in 2003 under the direction of David R. Ellis, escalated the intensity with one of the most famous scenes in horror history involving a deadly logging truck pile-up. The film featured A. J. Cook as Kimberly Corman, a motorist who saves herself and other drivers, only to face the same grim fate of survivors dying in freak accidents. These initial entries laid the groundwork for the supernatural thriller genre, influencing countless films that followed in the early twenty-first century.

Cast And Future Of The Supernatural Thriller

The cast of the recent Bloodlines installment included Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. The film also featured the final performance by Tony Todd as the iconic character William Bludworth, a spectral figure who has appeared throughout the series to warn survivors. His departure adds a layer of transition for the franchise, as it moves forward into its seventh installment without one of its most recognizable constants.

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The official ordering of Final Destination 7 confirms that the series remains a viable and profitable entity for Warner Bros. Discovery. With Michiel Blanchart at the helm and a clear strategy to leverage streaming success, the studio is poised to continue the narrative of survival and supernatural retribution that has captivated audiences for over two decades. The upcoming film will likely benefit from the heightened awareness and renewed interest generated by the global success of the most recent entry.