As flukey as last winter was, it feels like it’s been eons since skiers and snowboarders have been able to slip and shred down the mountains. Yet there’s more to look forward to during Utah's 2026-27 ski season to than just snow. Here are a few examples of what to expect.

Say it with me now: Snow! Snow! Snow! Snow!

Finally, Utah’s 2026-27 ski and snowboard season has begun with the opening of Brian Head Resort on Tuesday and Solitude Mountain Resort on Thursday. Incredibly, we could even have our first powder turns before the weekend is up thanks to the doozy of a storm predicted to descend upon the state Friday. As flukey as last winter was, it feels like it’s been eons since we’ve been able to slip and shred down the mountains.

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Yet there’s more to look forward to this season to than just the super El Niño and its promise of snow. Resorts have made the most of the warm temperatures to add chairlifts, lodges and other amenities to improve — or at least novelize — the on-mountain experience. Like what, you may ask? I’ve sorted through the ever-enthusiastic press releases and glossy websites and called the resorts directly to find out.

The result is this quick and dirty guide to what’s new, what’s interesting and what might convince you to leave your cozy home for Utah’s slopes this ski season. Chairlifts Ski Utah — the ski industry’s marketing arm — claims that between this season and last, the state is embarking on a “record expansion” in preparation for the 2034 Olympics. Still, in 2026-27 it’s mostly the resorts that aren’t Winter Games hosts that are hogging the spotlight. Take Powder Mountain.

The private/public ski area in Ogden Valley built a lift to access some of its steepest terrain — terrain previously reached only via human power or a guided backcountry tour. The area is nicknamed “Don’t Mention It,” or DMI for short, and now a lift by the same name will take skiers and riders into more than a thousand acres of advanced terrain with 2,200 feet of vertical drop.

In addition, Powder has upgraded its Sundown Lift to a high-speed quad. With those improvements, maybe the Powder hounds won’t notice the impending removal of the Sunrise platter , the only remaining mechanical tie to Cobabe Canyon. Sundance Resort, meanwhile, is undertaking something of a paradigm shift with the installation of its new high-speed quad, Electric Horseman.

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Reached via Jake’s Lift, it will deliver guests right to Red’s Summit and the Bear Claw Cabin . The lift opens up about 100 additional acres of terrain and is meant to supersede Red’s Lift, which takes considerably more effort to reach from either base. Down in Fairview, the fledgling Snowland Ski Area late last month celebrated being awarded a special use permit from the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Now its operators are hustling to get a second surface lift, the Ridgeline Express, running before the ski area’s planned mid-December opening. Ten lifts have sprung up at Deer Valley Resort over the past two seasons. Yet the resort continues to build out the East Village, this time adding the Hail Peak Express. That lift will open up 200 skiable acres and seven new runs.

At Snowbird and Park City Mountain, existing lifts are getting facelifts. Snowbird is replacing the 54-year-old Chickadee with a fixed-grip quad. And the vintage-feeling Cabriolet bucket lift at Park City Mountain will be replaced with the luxurious-feeling Canyons Village Skyway Gondola. New approaches Apparently just like candy makers , resorts feel pressure to present something new for guests every winter. Sometimes it’s new technology . Sometimes it’s a new snack .

Often it’s snowmaking . Occasionally, though, a few really strike on something innovative or in demand. This year, the best of these include: Sunday night skiing at Brighton . This not only extends the experience for the weekend crowd but helps spread out end-of-day traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The resort will close Tuesday nights instead. Rather wait out the traffic at Milly’s? It’s now a counter-service Mexican restaurant. Night skiing returns to Nordic Valley .

This is a big win for a ski area that has taken its lumps over the past couple seasons. The action will happen off the Bridger lift during the holiday season and on Fridays and Saturdays from 3-8 p.m. Alta Ski Area’s revamped Albion Lodge . A cup of coffee can be the cure for a bitter cold day atop Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the effect is fleeting when you have to drink it outside.

That will no longer be the case as Alta wraps up construction at Albion Lodge. It has outdoor and indoor seating for Alta Java, complete with a fireplace lounge, as well as day-use cubbies, seasonal lockers and added space upstairs for lodge lizards. Woodward Park City ’s Take 3 Ride Free.

For $549 — just $50 more than a season pass — beginner skiers and snowboarders get three lessons and a Winter Mountain Park Season Pass good on both the Hot Laps lift and the Gateway Conveyor. Powder Mountain’s afternoon ticket . Remember that new DMI lift and terrain?

You can shred it as much as you like from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., then head over to Sundown and enjoy night skiing until 8:30 p.m. — and it will only cost you $99, even on weekends and holidays. Compare that to a peak all-day ticket that can cost as much as $229. Limited tickets available. Powder’s Pathway Program .

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This cousin to Woodward’s beginner deal also includes three lessons, the completion of which earns you a season pass, all for $799 . Daily rentals are included throughout the season, and it is part of a three-year, compounding-skills program. Solitude Mountain Resort ’s $70 Tuesdays. Holiday blackouts apply, but with no parking fees on weekdays, this promotion to celebrate the ski area’s 70th birthday might be the best new dirtbag ski option.

Speaking of parking No, I can’t tell you parking will be a breeze. It will continue to be one of the worst parts of the ski experience. What I can give you is some tips to keep it from costing more than it should and maybe even get you up on the mountain quicker. Solitude will stop reservations at 11 a.m .

: Most resorts that require parking reservations release them between noon and 1 p.m. Yet Solitude, which has long been a leader in parking innovations, is moving up its release time to 11 a.m. So, if you have a reservation — required on weekends and holidays starting Dec. 18 — you’ll need to hustle up there to keep it. If you don’t, you may still be able to start your ski day before lunchtime.

Alta will charge $100 to no-shows: It’s hard enough getting a parking reservation at Alta without people ghosting the resort. Now season pass holders who no-show more than once will be handed a $100 fine for each subsequent time. Ouch! Plus, the town is raising its parking fines from $50 to $250.

Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village garage will cost you: I wouldn’t say free parking is extinct at Park City Mountain, but it’s headed that way. It now costs $29 daily to stow your car in the Canyons garage before noon. After 12 p.m. is still free, though, as are carpools of 4+ and a few surface spots around the garage.

Finally, let’s talk snow While all those accoutrements are nice, only one thing is really going to get people pumped up about this season — snow. And this being an ultra-mega-super El Niño year , the anticipation has been ratcheted up even higher. So, will we have it here in Utah?

The answer appears to be yes … and no. The state’s highest elevation resorts — think Alta, Brighton, Brian Head Resort and Snowbird — should be buried for much of the 2026-27 ski season. But El Niño is a warm system, so as elevations drop, resorts’ chances of seeing flakes instead of raindrops do as well. For that reason, little snow is expected to fall in the Utah, Ogden and Salt Lake valleys this winter.

Even up in the mountains, temperatures could be too high to make snow most days. Plus, the snow the resorts do get could be wetter and heavier than the Greatest Snow on Earth the state is known for.

Then again, Utah is one state where El Niño has been completely unpredictable. So for now, all we can do is keep up our hopes, leave offerings to the Whale and try to will our way to a better season than the last one.