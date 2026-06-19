New Legion of Super-Heroes Series Launches This September

DC Comics announces a new ongoing series for the Legion of Super-Heroes, set in the 31st century. Written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Hayden Sherman, the first issue debuts on September 2, 2025. The storyline follows a future where superheroes are outlawed after the murder of the Legion's benefactor R.J. Brande. Brainiac 1 of 5 must gather scattered heroes to uncover the conspiracy. The launch includes multiple variant covers by artists like Jim Lee and Dan Mora, with a special Back to the Future homage. The series revives a classic team with updated costumes and a renewed focus on hope amid crisis.

DC Comics is introducing a new Legion of Super-Heroes series, written by Joshua Williamson and illustrated by Hayden Sherman . The debut issue is scheduled for release on September 2, 2025.

This marks the team's return after a hiatus following their 2021 twelve-issue run. The story is set in the 31st century, a future where superheroes are outlawed. The Legion's financial backer, R.J. Brande, has been murdered, prompting the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 to assemble a team of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos to solve the crime and restore hope to the universe.

The series aims to reintroduce a classic team with a fresh, modern aesthetic and an optimistic yet urgent narrative. Variant covers for issue #1 are contributed by several renowned artists, including Jim Lee, Mark Spears, Yasmine Putri, Hayden Sherman, Dan Mora, and V Ken Marion. Pricing for the issue ranges from $3.99 for the main cover to $6.99 for a foil variant.

The new costumes for the Legion members are described as modern and stylish redesigns of their classic Silver Age-inspired outfits. The villains, the Persuaders, are depicted as metallic angelic figures wielding glowing axes. One variant cover by Dan Mora pays homage to the film Back to the Future, featuring Superman and a likeness of Michael J. Fox in the iconic pose from the movie posters.

The Legion of Super-Heroes holds a significant place in DC's history, predating teams like the Teen Titans and the Doom Patrol. Despite lacking a live-action film, they remain culturally important, having influenced Superman's ethos and expanded the universe's cosmic worldbuilding with their diverse, interstellar roster. The 2021 run by Brian Michael Bendis and Ryan Sook served as a modern adaptation that preserved the team's core optimism.

This new series continues that legacy, positioning the Legion as a relevant and enduring part of the DC Universe, appealing to both longtime fans and new readers with its blend of futuristic adventure and timeless themes





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Legion Of Super-Heroes DC Comics Joshua Williamson Hayden Sherman Superheroes 31St Century Brainiac R.J. Brande Persuaders Comic Book Release Variant Covers Back To The Future

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A New Legion Of Super-Heroes With Joshua WilliamsonA New Legion Of Super-Heroes With Joshua Williamson From DC Comics... and yes that is Michael J Fox

Read more »

Canyon of Heroes set to overflow for historic Knicks celebration: Here's what to knowFans began lining up overnight, waiting for security screenings to begin at 6 a.m. The city advised revelers to arrive at least two hours before the start of the 10 a.m. parade

Read more »

DC Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And SolicitationsDC Comics September 2026 Solicits with Doom Patrol, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, Gotham Central, Absolute Cassandra Cain and more

Read more »

Pride flags spark controversy after being displayed with veterans' tribute banners in Long Island townPride flags were removed from above Hometown Heroes veterans banners in Northport, Long Island, after the American Legion raised concerns about placement.

Read more »