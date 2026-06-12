New Lead in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mother: Unmarked Graves Found in Mexico

The search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, intensifies as authorities investigate a tip in Mexico where 25 unmarked graves were found. No sign of the missing 84-year-old, but the investigation continues.

The search for Nancy Guthrie , the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie , has taken a dramatic turn as authorities investigate a new lead in Mexico.

Nearly a month after she was kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip that was provided to a group of volunteer searchers in Mexico. The group, known as Buscando Corazones Nogales, received the tip and, with assistance from the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons, searched a remote area near the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday.

During the search, they reportedly discovered 25 unmarked graves. However, there was no sign of Nancy Guthrie. Sheriff Chris Nanos, 70, stated, "We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico.

" He emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and they will continue to follow up on any credible information. The development has fueled speculation that the missing woman may have been taken across the border, though officials have not confirmed this theory. The case has been particularly challenging due to the lack of valuable DNA evidence recovered so far.

Nanos described the disappearance as "sensitive" and noted that detectives rely heavily on lab results, which can prolong the investigation.

"You don't want to jeopardize not just the integrity of this case, but the integrity of DNA as a supplement to law enforcement work," he said. Despite the absence of a suspect or person of interest, the sheriff's office has pledged to keep the family informed of any developments. Savannah Guthrie has publicly appealed for help, writing on Instagram, "Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out. Bring her home.

" The case has drawn widespread attention, with many hoping for a resolution. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward as the search efforts persist both in the United States and across the border





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