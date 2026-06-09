New lawsuit seeks to stop Trump’s UFC fight on White House lawn

Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit to halt next week’s UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. The Trump administration has until Tuesday night to respond to the lawsuit that alleges Trump will profit from the event. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House.

Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit to halt next week's UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. The Trump administration has until Tuesday night to respond to the lawsuit that alleges Trump will profit from the event.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House.

Israel said it struck a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran after intercepting Iranian missiles, in what appears to be the first exchange between the two countries since the April ceasefire. President Trump stormed off an NBC interview with Kristen Welker after refusing to back up claims about January 6 and the 2020 election, but it's what he said about suicide and the Capitol attack that demands a closer look. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.

A five-block area around Madison Square Garden will be on virtual lockdown during President Donald Trump’s visit for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. In a press conference Monday, the New York Police Department and US Secret Service told fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to clear enhanced security screening.

Children were seen crouching outside and a school roof collapsed after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on the first day of the new school year. Five people were stabbed Sunday at Penn Station in New York and the suspect is in custody, according to a law enforcement official.

On the heels of his separate summits in Beijing with the US and Russian presidents, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday for his first visit to the country in seven years. CNN's Steven Jiang explains why the rare trip matters.





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