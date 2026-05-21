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New L1 Sound System by L-Acoustics Combines Sustainability and Efficiency in Large-Scale Live Sound

Acoustics News

New L1 Sound System by L-Acoustics Combines Sustainability and Efficiency in Large-Scale Live Sound
SustainabilityTechnologyAudio
📆5/21/2026 9:46 PM
📰billboard
46 sec. here / 16 min. at publisher
📊News: 71% · Publisher: 63%

L-Acoustics, a French-based company known for its high-end loudspeaker solutions, has launched the L1 sound system for large-scale live venues. The new line array is 20% lighter and smaller than traditional systems, coming with enhanced sustainability features, such as producing 30% fewer carbon emissions during manufacturing. Moreover, it is reported to be three times faster to deploy, requiring 66% fewer rigging actions compared to competition. L-Acoustics also unveiled a machine learning technology called Source Intelligence, which minimizes background noise picked up by vocalists' microphones in real-time.

French loudspeaker manufacturer L- Acoustics has revealed the new L1 sound system for live venues, positioning it as 'the future of large-scale live sound .

' It is 20% lighter and smaller than competing systems, translating to a 20% decrease in transport cost due to increased capacity in trucks and storage. More importantly, L-Acoustics has claimed to produce 30% fewer carbon emissions during manufacturing, accompanied by reductions in wood, metal, and paint usage.

Furthermore, the new system is reported to be three times faster to deploy, requiring 66% fewer rigging actions compared to competitors. At the same time, L-Acoustics also unveiled a machine learning technology called Source Intelligence, which minimizes background noise picked up by vocalists' microphones in real-time. L-Acoustics has been a significant player in live sound for various events and mass gatherings worldwide.

The new L1 sound system and Source Intelligence technology represent a significant leap towards sustainability and efficiency in large-scale live sound

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Sustainability Technology Audio Hike In The Mass Market Music Music Industry News Loudspeakers L-Acoustics L1 Sound System Large-Scale Live Sound Future Of Live Sound Sustainability Machine Learning Technology Source Intelligence

 

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