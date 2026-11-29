Fall of Kylo Ren #4 establishes Tava Ren rebuilding the Knights of Ren, potentially linking the dark side faction to the upcoming Starfighter film starring Ryan Gosling.

A new iteration of the Knights of Ren is emerging in the Star Wars universe following the conclusion of the Skywalker saga. This development appears in the final issue of the comic series Fall of Kylo Ren #4, released by author Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney. The narrative shift suggests a significant reboot of the dark side group for future stories.

Current Knights of Ren Disband in Wake of Rise of Skywalker

Tava Ren abandons her command over the current generation of dark side warriors after deeming them ineffective and unworthy of the order's ancient legacy. This decision occurs immediately after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker, where the original group served as pawns for Emperor Palpatine on Exegol. Tava discovers a holo-recording of a historical Ren who illustrates the true power and purpose the Knights were originally meant to possess. She concludes that the current members are merely a shattered reflection of their ancestors and refuse to lead them further.

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Tava Ren Initiates Reconstruction of Ancient Dark Side Order

Tava Ren leaves her position to allow Ben Solo to formally dissolve the existing group before he continues his path as Kylo Ren. She departs with a specific mission to rebuild the Knights of Ren from the ground up using a more authentic and formidable structure. Kylo Ren agrees to her assessment but intends to retain a select few as his personal guard during his reign of terror. The current iteration of the Knights is entirely eliminated during the Battle of Exegol, leaving a complete void in their leadership and organization. This narrative choice clears the path for a revitalized version of the faction to enter the timeline in a subsequent era.

Star Wars Starfighter Film Timeline Enables New Dark Side Villains

The upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie offers a prime opportunity to introduce this reborn version of the Knights of Ren. The film is scheduled for release in May of next year and marks the most distant point in the official Star Wars timeline. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon, the project explores a period approximately five years after the defeat of Emperor Palpatine. This blank canvas allows creators to introduce entirely new factions without contradicting established history from the previous decades. The setting provides an ideal backdrop for a new generation of dark side antagonists to emerge.

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Confirmed Cast Members and Lightsaber Action in Upcoming Movie

Details regarding the villainous cast of the new film suggest a high-stakes conflict involving powerful dark side users. Matt Smith and Mia Goth have been confirmed as key antagonists in the production. The movie will feature prominent lightsaber combat, confirming the return of Jedi and Sith weaponry to the big screen. Gosling's character Kade Auberon is tasked with protecting a young boy from these dangerous pursuers throughout the narrative. While the specific affiliations of Smith and Goth remain unconfirmed, their roles align with the potential debut of a new Knights of Ren leadership.

Canonical Comics Establish Historical Precedent for Knight Rebuilding

Recent canonical stories have heavily emphasized the gap between the powerful ancient Knights and the weak followers seen in the sequel trilogy. Comic series such as Legacy of Vader and Fall of Kylo Ren have detailed encounters with Darth Vader and Palpatine during the original trilogy era. These stories established that the original Knights were once powerful enough to rival the Sith Lords themselves. The narrative arc in Fall of Kylo Ren #4 serves as a direct bridge between that ancient glory and the potential future of the franchise. Tava Ren's quest to restore the order's true identity sets the stage for a more significant threat than the disposable henchmen of the past.