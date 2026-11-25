The UK government proposes a mandatory three-year licence for all knife retailers, aiming to crack down on the grey market and reduce knife crime by half within a decade.

The UK government has introduced proposals for a mandatory licensing scheme requiring all retailers to hold a permit before selling bladed articles, a move designed to tackle the illicit trade in dangerous weapons. This comprehensive regulatory framework targets both physical shops and online platforms, ensuring that sellers of items ranging from butter knives to ninja swords operate within a strict legal boundary. The Home Office states this blanket approach aims to eliminate the unregulated grey market where rogue sellers currently distribute weapons to children and criminals without oversight.

How The Mandatory Knife Licensing System Works

The proposed legislation mandates that any business or individual selling knives, including kitchen utensils and heritage collection pieces, must obtain a three-year licence from the police. These permits are revocable if licensees violate terms, and applications will undergo rigorous background checks and premises inspections. The government has confirmed that a fee will be charged on a full-cost recovery basis, though the specific monetary amount has not yet been determined.

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This system is expected to mirror the enforcement mechanisms used for firearms registration, providing law enforcement with a structured method to track and regulate the sale of bladed items. Unlike previous laws that targeted specific types of weapons, this new policy applies a universal standard to all bladed articles, closing loopholes that allowed dangerous items to be sold under the guise of harmless tools.

Stakeholder Views And Historical Context

The campaign for stricter regulations was significantly influenced by the death of Ronan Kanda, who was stabbed with a ninja sword in Wolverhampton in 2022. His mother, Pooja Kanda OBE, a member of the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime, has been a vocal advocate for legislative change. She welcomed the government's commitment to licensing but emphasized that the fight is far from over until proper checks and accountability are enforced by law.

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Ronan was just 16 years old when he was tragically killed in a case of mistaken identity while walking home. The attackers, Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, were sentenced to life in prison in 2023, with minimum terms of 18 and 16 years respectively. Mr Justice Choudhury condemned the incident as a cowardly attack, highlighting the devastating impact of unregulated weapon sales on innocent civilians.

Impact On Crime Rates And Future Enforcement

Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones announced that the licensing scheme is a critical component of the government's pledge to reduce knife crime by half within the next ten years. Data from the year ending June 2026 shows 48,615 offences involving knives or sharp implements in England and Wales, marking a 6 percent decrease from the previous year. Despite this decline, officials argue that more stringent measures are necessary to further protect communities.

The government is also considering exemptions for heritage collections and traditional crafts, while introducing new import licences for blades. Police chiefs recommend harsher sanctions for unregistered sellers than for those merely possessing blades, reflecting the severity of the supply chain's role in violence. This comprehensive strategy aims to hold sellers responsible for where their products end up, ensuring safer communities for future generations.