New Jersey town reveals staggering $26M theft days after election, sparking backlash

Cranbury Township residents demand answers after a $26 million fraudulent wire transfer was kept secret until days after Election Day in New Jersey.

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Cranbury Township Mayor Lisa Knierim announced Friday that the municipality had been the victim of a"sophisticated financial theft" involving approximately $26 million. Knierim, a Democrat, said the fraudulent wire transfer took place on Sept. 28, with the funds originally designated for purchasing property to meet the township's affordable housing obligations.

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A task force involving local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, led by the township's police department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, is working to recover the funds, according to the mayor's statement. Cranbury Township officials disclosed a $26 million fraudulent wire transfer on Nov. 6, more than five weeks after the theft occurred and three days after Election Day. So far, investigators have frozen nearly $17.3 million in assets, leaving approximately $8.7 million outside the reported freeze.

The township said the investigation remains active, adding that additional details cannot be released. Several residents responded to the announcement on the township's Facebook page, questioning the timing of the disclosure and demanding greater transparency from local officials. Democrats retained control of the Cranbury Township Committee following an election held three days before officials publicly disclosed a $26 million financial theft.

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"I'm interested in knowing why this information was kept under wraps until after Election Day," one commenter wrote. The announcement followed Tuesday's local election, in which Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr. defeated Republican Carol Haring with 63.69% of the vote to Haring's 36.32%, according to election results published by the New Jersey secretary of state's office.

"We recognize that news of this magnitude will understandably raise questions and concerns among our residents," Knierim wrote. "Those concerns are legitimate, and we take them seriously. "A New Jersey township is facing questions from residents after officials revealed that approximately $26 million intended for affordable housing-related property purchases had been stolen.

Knierim also said the township was taking steps to strengthen financial oversight and maintain municipal operations, noting that the Township Committee plans to introduce ordinances Monday to establish two new positions: assistant township administrator and assistant chief financial officer. The committee also plans to consider hiring a municipal accounting firm for additional financial consulting support, while officials work with insurance carriers to explore potential recovery options.