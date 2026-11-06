New Jersey Ticket Wins $847 Million Powerball Jackpot

A single ticket sold at a Wegmans in Montvale matched all six numbers for an estimated $847 million prize, marking the ninth-largest jackpot in game history.

A single Powerball ticket in New Jersey has won an estimated $847 million after matching all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, the company said. A single Powerball ticket in New Jersey has won an estimated $847 million after matching all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, the company said Thursday.

The ticket was sold at a Wegmans store in Montvale, Bergen County. The identity of the person who purchased the ticket is not yet known. The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53, 56, and red Powerball 21, with a Power Play multiplier of 2x. The winner has the option to take a one-time payment of $363.1 million or an annuity paid out over 29 years.

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Wednesday's jackpot was the ninth-largest prize in game history and the second-largest prize so far this year, according to game officials. Powerball updated the jackpot from $835 million, raising it from being the tenth-largest prize in game history. The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was August 12, when a lucky player claimed a $1.04 billion jackpot in Illinois. Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

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The jackpot will reset to $20 million for Saturday's drawing. The odds of winning Wednesday's jackpot were extremely slim, at an estimated 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery. Live California election results 2026: California billionaire tax, Prop. 40, headed toward defeatThis jackpot cycle was the first in which players in the United Kingdom have participated from the beginning of the multi-drawing stretch, following the expansion of ticket sales to the country in July.

It also marks the first time a lottery outside of the US has contributed to the Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery. VIDEO: CHP cruiser tumbles down embankment in Santa Clara County