New Jersey State Police Establish Protest Zone Outside Newark Immigration Detention Center as ICE Withdraws

New Jersey state police have set up designated protest zones and vehicle checkpoints outside a 1,000-bed immigration detention center in Newark after days of escalating confrontations between demonstrators and federal immigration agents. Governor Phil Murphy announced the measures to de-escalate tensions, citing unsafe conditions. The protests began after detainees launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions, including spoiled food and ignored medical needs. While some demonstrators welcomed the state police presence as a calming influence, others staged a sit-in, refusing to move into the new protest areas. The move comes as ICE officers withdrew inside the facility, with state police assuming responsibility for maintaining order outside.

New Jersey state police on Friday established designated protest zones and vehicle checkpoints outside the 1,000-bed immigration detention center in Newark, relieving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who had been confronting daily demonstrations.

Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced the new measures at a news conference, stating that the situation had grown unsafe and it was completely unacceptable. He emphasized the need to lower the temperature and take this opportunity to de-escalate tensions. As state police erected metal barriers and concrete blocks to cordon off protest areas, ICE officers who had formed a line in front of demonstrators moved inside the building's perimeter fence.

New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Colonel David Sierotowicz confirmed that ICE officers agreed to stand down, with state police assuming responsibility for security outside the facility. The protests, which began a week earlier, were sparked by reports that detainees inside the detention center had launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions. The facility, which opened last May, houses up to 1,000 individuals.

Immigrant advocates and family members claimed that detainees were being fed small portions of often spoiled food and that their varied medical needs were being ignored. Demonstrators had been attempting to block people and vehicles from entering and exiting the facility, forming human chains and using trash cans, umbrellas, and other items as makeshift barriers. In response, ICE officers wearing helmets and tactical vests used pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowds and clear the roadway.

At least six demonstrators were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers, with additional arrests on other nights, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche shared images online of bloody wounds sustained by ICE officers, labeling the protests as riots rather than peaceful demonstrations. Reactions among protesters were mixed. Some welcomed the state police presence as a way to ensure safety and keep the focus on the cause.

One protester from Westfield stated that he liked to get his point across while staying safe. Pastor Eyesha Marable of Mt. Zion AME Church in Millburn acknowledged different schools of thought among demonstrators, noting that some are angry because their family members or friends are inside. She emphasized the need to keep the peace, as the goal is to free the detainees, and fighting among protesters would not achieve that.

However, other demonstrators staged a sit-in and refused to move into the designated protest zones, arguing that the measures quelled protest for the sake of a false peace. One activist declared that there is no peace while the government is torturing neighbors inside the facility. State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport stressed the importance of de-escalation, saying that violence against protesters or by protesters is unacceptable and that everyone must do everything to cool things down.

The governor and other Democratic officials attempted to visit detainees on Monday but were denied entry. Families and supporters also reported that detainees had been subjected to pepper spray and physical force in retaliation for the hunger strike and protests. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the new measures as a win for law and order, noting that the governor had resisted sending state police for days.

The hunger strike inside the detention center drew attention to conditions that advocates described as inhumane. Detainees reported being served spoiled food and denied adequate medical care, prompting a collective action that spread to solidarity protests outside. The facility, operated under a contract with ICE, has been a flashpoint in the contentious immigration policy debate. State police will maintain the designated protest zones, which are intended to allow lawful expression while ensuring access for emergency vehicles and facility operations.

The checkpoint will screen vehicles entering the area. Governor Murphy, who had previously resisted deploying state police, said the decision came after the situation escalated beyond what local law enforcement could handle. He stressed that the state respects the right to protest but cannot allow violence or obstruction.

Meanwhile, federal officials vowed to continue enforcing immigration laws. The standoff highlights the ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities over immigration enforcement, with New Jersey being one of several states that have adopted policies limiting cooperation with ICE. As the protest entered its second week, both sides called for calm while maintaining their positions





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