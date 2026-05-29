New Jersey State Police Deploy to De‑escalate Hostilities at Newark Detention Center

After escalating clashes between federal immigration officers and protesters outside Delaney Hall, the governor of New Jersey ordered state police to establish protest zones and checkpoints to restore order and protect public safety.

On May 28, 2026, a tense confrontation unfolded outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark , New Jersey , when federal immigration officers used a range of non-lethal tactics to confront a growing crowd of demonstrators.

In the early hours of the morning, officers pulled a respirator mask from a protester in a dramatic move that was soon followed by the deployment of pepper spray and batons against those attempting to block vehicle access to the facility. The incident took place against a backdrop of escalating tension that had begun the previous Friday, when immigrant advocates announced a hunger strike by detainees inside the largely new, 1,000-bed center.

The detainees had voiced grievances about the demeaning living conditions and alleged neglect of medical needs, prompting the protesters to block traffic and create human chains around the perimeter in an attempt to draw attention to the plight of those inside. State authorities, led by Governor‑elect Mikie Sherrill, intervened to restore order and prevent further escalation.

During a news conference in Trenton, the governor announced that state police would be deployed to establish dedicated protest zones and set up vehicle checkpoints outside the detention center. She emphasized that the primary objective was public safety and that the authorities were committed to reducing the temperature of the situation. State Police Lt. Col.

David Sierotowicz confirmed that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were asked to stand down, allowing state police to take on the responsibility for maintaining public order in the immediate vicinity. The checkpoints would serve to regulate traffic flow and ensure that emergency vehicles and other essential services could pass without obstruction. The protest has seen repeated clashes, with at least six demonstrators arrested on Wednesday night for assaulting law enforcement officers, and additional arrests occurring on subsequent nights.

The protests have involved makeshift barricades such as trash cans, umbrellas, and chained arms, while ICE officers-wearing helmets and tactical vests-have used pepper spray and batons to disperse groups and secure the entry points. The Delaware County Attorney General, Jennifer Davenport, stated that the violence-whether initiated by protesters or law enforcement-was unacceptable, urging a swift de‑escalation.

Sherrill herself, noting the experiences of ICE in other states and expressing her concern about expanding enforcement operations, made it clear that the situation in New Jersey would not be allowed to deteriorate further. The backdrop to these events includes the broader national debate on immigration enforcement and detention conditions. The privately‑run facility, operated by the GEO Group, had opened only the month prior and has already become the focus of intense scrutiny.

Families of detainees and supporters have reported that their loved ones were subjected to pepper spray and physical force in retaliation for the hunger strike and the outside protests. Amid calls for human rights, these incidents underscore the urgent need for oversight, transparency, and respect for the constitutional rights of both detainees and protestors.

As the state police continue to manage traffic and maintain calm, the focus remains on reducing conflict while ensuring that the rights of all parties-particularly those asserting hunger strikes in prison-are protected in a lawful and fair manner. The situation remains fluid, and both state and federal officials are still monitoring developments closely.

The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a formal statement concerning the incident, while ICE has indicated that the province is cooperating with local law enforcement. The emphasis by state authorities on de‑escalation signals a potential shift toward more community‑focused policing strategies in immigration‑related protests-an approach that may set a precedent for other states grappling with similar challenges.

Nonetheless, the clash of federal enforcement and civil protest on Newark's streets remains a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding immigration policy, law‑enforcement tactics, and the human stories at the heart of the debate. This incident has resonated beyond New Jersey, contributing to ongoing national discussions about the treatment of detainees, the use of non‑lethal force against protesters, and the role of state versus federal authority in immigration enforcement.

It may inform future policy revisions, advocacy campaigns, and legal actions aimed at ensuring humane treatment of detainees while safeguarding the constitutional rights of protestors





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Jersey Newark Detention Center Immigration Enforcement Protest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York and New Jersey are investigating FIFA's ticket practices as World Cup prices soarFIFA is under fresh scrutiny for sky-high World Cup ticket prices and sales tactics that fans say left them with worse deals than they wanted.

Read more »

New York and New Jersey are investigating FIFA’s ticket practices as World Cup prices soarSome seats for the July 19 final are going for nearly $33,000.

Read more »

New York State Ends 'Dance Police': Liquor Authority Drops Dancing Disclosure RequirementThe New York State Liquor Authority announced it will no longer require bars and restaurants to disclose whether they allow dancing on their liquor license applications, a move that effectively ends decades of restrictions that forced many venues to ban dancing or risk losing their licenses. The policy change, consistent with Gov. Kathy Hochul's support for live performances and the repeal of New York City's Cabaret Law, removes a deterrent that had prevented establishments from letting patrons dance freely. However, exotic dancing venues like strip clubs will still need to disclose their practices.

Read more »

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA World Cup ticket pricingNEW YORK (AP) — FIFA is under fresh scrutiny for sky-high World Cup ticket prices and sales tactics that fans say left them with worse deals than they wanted.

Read more »