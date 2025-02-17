New Jersey Stars Shine at 2025 BAFTAs

Jesse Eisenberg, Zoe Saldaña, and Sean Baker take home top honors at the 2025 BAFTAs, solidifying New Jersey's presence in the world of film.

New Jersey natives Jesse Eisenberg , Zoe Saldaña , and Sean Baker were among the winners at the 2025 BAFTAs, just two weeks before the prestigious awards ceremony. Eisenberg won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on the Poland-set Holocaust drama ' The Kaplan Cousins .' During his acceptance speech, he quipped that he didn't write anything beforehand because he didn't think he'd win, prompting laughter from the audience.

Eisenberg also took the opportunity to express his admiration for his co-star, Kieran Culkin, who won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the show 'Succession.' Eisenberg accepted the award on Culkin's behalf, noting his friend's dedication to his family and praising his talent.Zoe Saldaña won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her role in 'Emilia Pérez,' a film that follows a cartel kingpin's journey of gender-affirming surgery. Saldaña, known for her roles in the 'Avatar' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchises, expressed her gratitude for the challenging and creative experience of portraying Emilia. She also thanked the film's director, screenwriter, and fellow cast members.Sean Baker, who hails from New Jersey, received the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film for his critically acclaimed film 'Anora.' The film, starring Mikey Madison, has garnered numerous awards, including the Critics Choice Award for Best Picture and the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film. Baker expressed his heartfelt thanks to the film's cast and crew, acknowledging their immense talent and dedication.





