New Jersey shooting leaves victims injured; bystanders witness multiple shots fired

Investigations into the Paterson, New Jersey shooting incident are ongoing, but it's clear that a significant number of people were injured and that bystanders were able to capture graphic footage of the scene. Victim conditions remain unavailable as of the time of this writing. Eyewitness News encourages anyone with information to share it in the hope of resolving the investigation more quickly, with a form provided for tips.

Investigators are working round the clock to find the gunman they say shot at least five victims on Sunday evening in Paterson, New Jersey. Police marked dozens of pieces of evidence, including shell casings, at the intersection.

Graphic video shows at least two shooting victims on the ground with police forcefully holding another person down. A person can be heard yelling 'help my brother.

' Eyewitness News spoke with Councilman Alex Mendez, whose office is just a few blocks away. He hid inside when he heard the shots and then went out to see what happened.

'Multiple people got shot right here. My office is a block away from here, was working with all my volunteers and I hear the shooting, so it's scary. I mean, this city's out of control,' he said. Officials have not yet given an update on the conditions of the victims.

If you have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover, send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, a suspect has been charged with murder after a man was shoved to his death down a subway staircase in Chelsea





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