One puppy died; four survivors and their parents were taken to a Newark shelter

Four newborn puppies and their parents are safe after being found abandoned in the cold in New Jersey, but Associated Humane Societies asked for help Saturday caring for the surviving family.

One of the five puppies found Friday night had died, and another needed immediate medical attention for a large wound and a missing ear. The animal shelter, already at capacity, is seeking help through fostering, adoption and donations. An animal control officer with Associated Humane Societies responded to a call about an abandoned dog behind a home in Orange Township. When she arrived, she found two adult dogs and five newborn puppies.

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Olivia Gonzalez of Associated Humane Societies told NBC New York, “She approached the dogs, they seemed really friendly and really sweet… Unfortunately she discovered that one of the puppies was deceased. ”Gonzalez said, “One of has a large laceration on her body, she’s missing an ear. So she needed immediate medical attention. ” It remains unclear how the injured puppy was hurt.

Given the name"Hope," she is now recovering in a foster home with one of her siblings. The shelter is looking for someone to foster the mother, Freya, and her two other puppies so she can care for them in a warmer, more comfortable space.

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“She’s such a good mom, she’s up there protecting her babies, giving them all the love and care that they need, feeding them,"Gonzalez said. "We couldn’t have asked for a better mom. ” The puppies’ father, who the shelter has named Beau, is also safe at the shelter and is expected to be available for adoption in about a week.

Associated Humane Societies says it has seen more abandoned animals recently, raising concerns as temperatures drop and putting more pressure on the facility. Gonzalez said, “Cold weather is coming whether we like it or not. These animals are incredibly vulnerable… tied up… mid 30s… we’re lucky that almost all the puppies pulled through.

” Once the puppies are healthy and old enough, at around 8 to 10 weeks, they will be available for adoption, along with their mother. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC New York. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC New York journalist edited the article for publication.