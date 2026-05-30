New Jersey Sets Up Designated Protest Zone Outside Controversial ICE Detention Center Amid Rising Tensions

State officers are ordered to establish a peaceful protest area outside Newark's Delaney Hall detention center after a week of clashes between anti‑ICE demonstrators and law enforcement, with authorities emphasizing public safety whiLe the governor signals continued support for closing the facility.

The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety has ordered state officers to create a designated protest zone outside the federal detention facility known as Delaney Hall in Newark.

The order follows a week of intense demonstrations against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and the planned transfer of detainees to the privately operated center. Attorney General Jennifer Davenport emphasized that the majority of demonstrators obeyed police requests to allow federal vehicles to pass, but a small group resorted to dangerous tactics such as launching fireworks,throwing gas canisters and refusing to clear a safe corridor. those actions prompted state police to temporarily clear the area around Delaney Hall to protect both officers and the largely peaceful crowd.

Witnesses described a scEne of heightened tension on Friday, May 29, 2026,as New Jersey State Officers formed a line behind riot shields while tear gas filled the air. Mounted troopers advanced on protesters, and officers on foot used batons and pepper spray to disperse those who continued to block ICE vehicles. Photographers captured the chaotic moments, showing protestors obstructing ICE cars, a mounted trooper confronting a demonstrator,and law enforcement steadily pushing back the crowd.

Despite the confrontation, authorities reported only a handful of arrests, including a man who threatened to murder an ICE officer and his family. Governor Sarah Sherrill, who has previously resisted deploying state police to support federal immigration enforcement, announced the creation of the protest zone while stressing that her administration will not provide ICE with a pretext to expand operations in New Jersey.

She said public safety remains her top priority and expressed continued support for shutting down Delaney Hall, a private detention center owned by the GEO Group. The governor's shift in stance was welcomed by federal officials, who praised the cooperation between state and federal law‑enforcement agencies.

However, the political atmosphere remains volatile. New Jersey Democrats have largely accepted the protests as long as they remain non‑violent, yet recent nights have seen increased lawless activity. On Monday, Sherrill and several Democratic lawmakers were denied entry to Delaney Hall during an oversight visit, a shift that federal authorities justified on security grounds.

With both anti‑ICE and pro‑ICE demonstrators planning to gather again on Saturday, officials warn that maintaining order will be a continuing challenge for state officers and federal agents alike





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New Jersey ICE Protests Delaney Hall Immigration Enforcement State Police Public Safety GEO Group Governor Sarah Sherrill

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