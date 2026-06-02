Representative Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) has not voted in Congress since March, raising questions about his aBility to maintain his seat in the upcoming November elections. Four Democrats are vying to take on the Republican lawmaker,while President Trump has endorsed Kean, praising his work on the America First Agenda.

Representative Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), who is running for re-election in New Jersey 's 7th Congress ional District,hasn't been present in the House since March 5, raising concerns among Republicans about his ability to maintain his seat in the upcoming November elections.

Kean, who is seeking his third term in Congress, has missed over 100 votes,with his office providing super few details about his health. In a statement, Kean said he is 'more energized than ever' to fight for the district and will transiTion from virtual work to in-person work within a matter of weeks,promising to be transparent about his medical condition.

However, his absence has sparked worry among Republicans, as the 7th District is considered one of the most competitive seats in the nation and crucial to the GOPs effort to hold its House majority.

There's an avenue for Kean to drop out post-primary, as any vacancy would be filled by local GOP committee leaders, but Kean and House GOP leadership have maintained that he is able to dash for reelection. four Democrats are vying to take on the Republican lawmaker in November: Rebecca Bennett,a healthcare business executive and former Navy pilot; Michael Roth,a former Biden official; Tina Shah, a physician and former Obama and Biden adviser; and Brian Varela, the chairman of the Morris County Democratic Party Hispanic Caucus. during a primary debate, Shah criticized Kean's absence, saying that while she hopes he recovers, his missed work is part of a 'history of just avoiding reaching out to his constituents.

' She argued that voters elected Kean, not his team, and need a representative who can communicate with them. The National Republican Congressional Committee, yet, has dismissed the Democratic candidates as 'radical left' and predicted that voters will re-elect Kean in November. President Donald Trump endorsed Kean in a Truth Social post, praising him as a 'Tremendous Advocate' of the America First Agenda.

Trump highlighted Kean's work on border security, economic growth, tax cuts, and support for the military and veterans. kean has represented the district since 2023 and is considered a powerful candidate in the upcoming elections, despite his recent health issues and the competitive nature of the 7th District





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Tom Kean Jr. New Jersey Congress Re-Election Health Concerns Democratic Candidates Donald Trump Endorsement America First Agenda

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