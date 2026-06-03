New Jersey's 7th District Primaries Set Stage for Competitive General Election as Incumbent Kean Battles Health Issues

Incumbent Tom Kean Jr. wins GOP primary unopposed whIle Rebecca Bennett secures Democratic nomination; Kean's prolonged absence due to undisclosed medical condition raises concerns about his campaign.

New Jersey's 7th Congressional District primaries concluded Tuesday night with incumbent Republican Tom Kean Jr. winning his party's nomination unopposed, despite an undisclosed medical concern that has kept him out of the public eye for months. kean, 57,who has represented the district since 2023,faces Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett ,a former Navy pilot, in the general election.

Bennett secured her nomination wIth 47.7% of the vote in a three-method Democratic primary, with 48% of ballots counted, defeating second-place finisher Tina Shah who had 20.2%. Kean's health has been a topic of concern since he last cast a vote in the House on March 5, missing over 100 votes since then.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Kean said he is more energized than ever to fight for the district and plans to transition from virtual work to in-person work within weeks, promising full transparency about his medical condition at that period. He expressed gratitude for prayers and patience and acknowledged the need for transparency.

Kean's absence has sparked worry among Republicans about his ability to retain his seat in one of the nations most competitive districts, which is crucial for the GOP's efforts to maintain control of the House





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Tom Kean Jr. Rebecca Bennett New Jersey 7Th Congressional District Primary Election Health Issues

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