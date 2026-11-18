A proposed AI data center in Kenilworth is fueling a broader debate across New Jersey. Supporters cite jobs and investment. Critics worry about energy demand, pollution and how quickly the projects are being approved.

Higher electricity bills, air pollution, fire risks. They're just a few of the concerns that come along with the building of new AI data centers.

The state of New York hit pause on building new ones for a year. The state of New Jersey did not. But some residents are trying to stop them on their own, and it's working. In the Borough of Kenilworth, a new 40--megawatt data center has been under construction for a year, including more than 30 diesel-fueled generators that are the size of tractor-trailers.

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Haltom lives in a nearby town and says, like a lot of people, she didn't know anything about the center until after it was under construction.

"There are still people who are like, 'There's a data center coming? ' So it's still not widely known," said Haltom. "It snowballed from there," she said. Haltom helped create and became president of a nonprofit that's fighting them, called the Union County Residents Alliance Coalition.

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Many of the Kenilworth council meetings have been tense since then, with residents from nearby towns giving public comment against the project. The project is already a done deal - at least the first phase. Under former Gov. Phil Murphy, the company behind it, CoreWeave, received up to $250 million in state tax credits.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said they're funding approximately $150 million in electrical infrastructure upgrades, creating 150 jobs, and have "maintained a dialogue with neighboring communities, including multiple conversations with local leaders about power, water, sound and project plans.

" "We're going into every single town, and we're attending their meetings and pushing them to put a data center ban," said Haltom. The group has made progress in the areas surrounding Kenilworth. In just the past few months, Cranford Township and Roselle Park to the south and Union Township to the north passed bans on data centers, along with the cities of Linden and Summit. Officials in Westfield say they're considering a similar ban as well.

In addition, a Springfield Township committee recently expressed support for a moratorium, and Scotch Plains leaders say they're not permitted under current zoning laws. Members of the nonprofit say they're not against data centers. They don't want communities rushing to build them. Eyewitness News reached out to all of the council members in the borough of Kenilworth.

They wouldn't speak with us. Their attorney sent a statement: "The Mayor and Council of the Borough of Kenilworth have a responsibility to protect residents' financial interests, health, and safety. Transparency and Compliance: The Borough has complied with all public notice requirements, including public hearings in 2024 and 2025. Contract negotiations and attorney-client communications remain confidential as permitted by law.

Financial Responsibility: The proposed data centers represent a significant tax rateable that could stabilize or reduce property taxes for the Borough's residents for years to come. Responsible financial management is a fundamental obligation of local government. Health and Safety: In response to concerns raised, the Governing Body is retaining independent, licensed professionals with no past or present relationship with the developer to evaluate potential impacts. Their findings will help determine whether any concerns require action.

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Our Commitment: This bipartisan Governing Body is committed to fully vetting this project and protecting our community's health, safety, and economic future. Any claim otherwise is categorically false.

"Tech outage live updates: What to know about Apple, other technology services as users report issues "CoreWeave is a New Jersey-based company formed by founders working in Union County and headquartered in Livingston. Our Kenilworth project reflects our continued investment in the state, including more than 140 good-paying data center jobs and 1,500 union construction jobs. Our commitment to the community continues long after construction ends.

CoreWeave is funding approximately $150 million in electrical infrastructure upgrades, including a new substation, so the cost of the grid improvements our facility requires is not passed on to local ratepayers. The facility will use closed-loop cooling to limit ongoing demand on water supplies and will have sound controls designed to meet local noise standards. We've maintained a dialogue with neighboring communities, including multiple conversations with local leaders about power, water, sound, and project plans.

The dedicated Kenilworth page on our website makes those details available to residents, and we'll continue these conversations as the project moves from construction into operation.

"Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS or fill out the form BELOW.