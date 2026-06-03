New Jersey Primary Elections: AP Projects Winners in Several Congressional Races

The Associated Press has projected winners in multiple New Jersey congressional primary races, with several incumbents running unopposed and others securing decisive victories.

The recent primary election results in New Jersey have been announced, with several candidates securing projected victories according to the Associated Press . In the First Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Donald Norcross ran unopposed, while Republican Damon Galdo also faced no competition.

The AP has projected Zack Mullock as the winner in another race, and Republican Jeff Van Drew is running unopposed. In the Third District, Democratic candidate Herb Conoway ran unopposed; the AP has projected Michael P. McGuire as the winner. Rachel Peace won her race as projected, and Republican Christopher Smith was unopposed. In the Fifth District, Democratic incumbent Josh Gottheimer ran unopposed, and Republican Sean Kirrane was unopposed.

The AP projected Frank Pallone Jr. as the winner, and Republican Hillary Herzig ran unopposed. Rebecca Bennett won her race as projected, while Republican Thomas Kean Jr. ran unopposed. In the Eighth District, Democratic incumbent Nelida Pou ran unopposed; the AP has not yet projected a winner on the Republican side. In the Tenth District, the AP projected LaMonica McIver as the winner, and Republican Carmen Bucco ran unopposed.

In the Eleventh District, the AP projected Analilia Mejia as the winner, and Republican Joe Hathaway was unopposed. In the Twelfth District, the AP projected Adam Hamawy as the winner, and Republican Gregg Mele ran unopposed. These outcomes reflect a mix of competitive races and uncontested bids, setting the stage for the upcoming general election





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