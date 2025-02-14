New Jersey Political Operative Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud

Craig Callaway, a 64-year-old political operative in New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of election fraud for participating in a scheme to cast fraudulent votes in the 2022 general election.

Craig Callaway , a 64-year-old political operative , pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of depriving, defrauding, and attempting to deprive and defraud the residents of New Jersey of a fair and impartially conducted election process. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey , Callaway admitted to participating in a scheme to cast ballots for voters who did not vote in the election. Acting U.S.

Attorney Vikas Khanna stated, “The defendant admitted to depriving New Jersey residents of a fair election by participating in a scheme to cast ballots for voters who did not vote in the election. Along with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to prosecuting those who criminally seek to undermine impartially conducted elections.”About a month before the November 8, 2022 general election, Callaway and his associates approached multiple individuals in Atlantic City, offering them between $30 and $50 to act as messengers for purported voters who wished to vote by mail. Investigators revealed that after receiving vote-by-mail applications from Callaway or his subordinates, these messengers proceeded to the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office, presenting identification and signing the applications in the designated messenger section. They then handed them in, following Callaway's instructions. According to authorities, the messengers subsequently waited while the applications were processed and, if approved, illegally returned them to Callaway.Callaway never delivered the ballots to the actual voters. Instead, he filled out the mail-in ballots fraudulently and cast them. Many of the mail-in ballots collected by Callaway or his associates were ultimately cast in the names of voters who confirmed they did not vote in the election, either in person or by mail. These voters also asserted they did not authorize Callaway, his subordinates, or anyone else to cast ballots on their behalf. Despite this, numerous ballots were counted towards the 2022 general election. Callaway has a history of involvement in both Democratic and Republican campaigns in Atlantic County. He was previously convicted on federal bribery charges in 2006 and served prison time.





