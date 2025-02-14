New Jersey Man Sues Safari Company After Wife Killed in Hippo Attack

Craig Manders alleges that African Portfolio failed to ensure safety and adequately screen tour guides during a safari in Zambia where his wife was killed by a hippopotamus.

A New Jersey man whose wife was tragically killed in a hippopotamus attack during a safari in Africa last year is filing a lawsuit against the U.S. company that organized the trip. Craig Manders alleges that Africa n Portfolio, a safari tour company based in Greenwich, Connecticut, failed to ensure his and his wife's safety and inadequately screened and supervised the tour guides.

The lawsuit, filed in Stamford, Connecticut, details the harrowing incident that occurred in June during a guided walk in Zambia. As the Manders were on their special anniversary trip, a hippopotamus emerged from the water, grabbed Lisa Manders by its mouth, and crushed her head and body in its powerful bite. The lawsuit claims that despite carrying rifles, the tour guides, including at least one, walked away from the couple without offering assistance during the attack. Lisa Manders, 70, sustained catastrophic injuries and died shortly after. The lawsuit, filed February 5th, seeks monetary damages yet to be determined, along with accountability for Lisa Manders' death and measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. It emphasizes that basic safety standards were not followed in the safari tour industry, leading to devastating consequences. Attorney Paul Slager, representing Craig Manders, states that the lawsuit is a measure to ensure that such an incident never happens again.Craig Manders, who was a horrified witness to the attack, has chosen not to give interviews. The Manders, residents of Cranford, New Jersey, were on their first trip to Africa for their anniversary. Lisa Manders, a 40-year veteran of the financial industry, was known for her love of cooking, traveling, and New York City, where she was born in Queens in 1953. The couple had three children and a granddaughter. The lawsuit highlights the inherent dangers of African safaris due to the unpredictable and sometimes aggressive nature of wild animals. It alleges that African Portfolio, despite claiming to vet and oversee tour guides for competency and training, failed to provide a safe environment during the wilderness walk and neglected to ensure adequate selection, screening, supervision, and training for the tour guides. It further accuses the company of failing to take sufficient measures to protect the Manders before and during the attack





