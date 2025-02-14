New Jersey Man Sues Safari Company After Wife Killed in Hippo Attack

A grieving husband is suing an American safari company after his wife was fatally attacked by a hippopotamus while on a guided walk in Zambia. The lawsuit alleges negligence and inadequate safety measures by the tour company.

A New Jersey man whose wife was tragically killed in a hippopotamus attack during a safari in Zambia last year is suing the U.S. company that organized the trip. Craig Manders alleges that Africa n Portfolio, a safari tour company based in Greenwich, Connecticut, failed to ensure his and his wife's safety and did not adequately screen and supervise the tour guides.

The lawsuit, filed in Stamford, Connecticut, on February 5th, details the horrific incident where Lisa Manders, 70, was attacked by a hippo while on a guided walk with her husband. According to the lawsuit, as Craig Manders watched in horror, the tour guides, including at least one armed with a rifle, walked away without assisting the couple. Lisa Manders suffered catastrophic injuries and died shortly after. Craig Manders' attorney, Paul Slager, states that the lawsuit aims to hold African Portfolio accountable for Lisa Manders' death and to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Slager emphasizes that basic safety standards were not followed by the tour company, leading to devastating consequences. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, the amount of which is yet to be determined. The Manderses were celebrating a special anniversary on their first-ever trip to Africa. Lisa Manders, a former financial professional with a passion for cooking, traveling, and exploring New York City, is survived by her husband, three children, and a granddaughter.African Portfolio vehemently denies the allegations made in the lawsuit, asserting that it was not negligent or reckless in connection with Lisa Manders' death. Through their lawyer, Rodney Gould, the company maintains that its role was limited to arranging lodging and that the owners of the lodging, Chiawa Safaris in Zambia, provided the tour guides. Gould insists that African Portfolio has an excellent reputation and conducted due diligence in vetting Chiawa. He further states that the company will either request the dismissal of the lawsuit or proceed with arbitration, as stipulated in the agreement the Manderses signed for the trip. African Portfolio issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family and affirming that Chiawa arranged the walking safari with an experienced and highly trained guide, a ranger, and an armed National Park scout. They claim that safety measures were in place prior to the attack and that guests were repeatedly warned to return to the safety of their vehicle during the incident. However, when asked about whether guests were specifically warned about the hippo before the attack, African Portfolio's response remained vague, merely stating that their statement accurately reflects the events as they understand them.





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Safari Hippopotamus Attack Negligence Lawsuit Africa Zambia Safety Tour Company

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey man whose wife was killed in hippo attack in Africa sues safari tour companyThe lawsuit claims that as a horrified Craig Manders watched the hippo attack his wife, the tour guides walked away without helping the couple. The company denies the lawsuit's allegations.

Read more »

New York Man Arrested After Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into New Jersey Gentleman's ClubA 24-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was taken into custody Thursday night following a bizarre incident where he allegedly drove a tractor-trailer into a building housing both a gentleman's club and a sports bar in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The crash occurred at the Riviera Motor Inn and Club 21 Twenty on Route 73 around 10:23 p.m., causing significant damage to the structure and several parked cars. One employee sustained minor injuries but refused further comment, stating that the police were still actively investigating the incident. The suspect, identified as Nodar Bulia, faces multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and four counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

Read more »

New Jersey Woman Sues ShopRite After Slipping on Brussels SproutsA 64-year-old woman from New Jersey is suing a ShopRite store for $3 million, alleging she sustained serious injuries after slipping on loose Brussels sprouts in the produce section.

Read more »

New Jersey Man Charged With Murder After Wife Found Dead in Pennsylvania DumpsterRolando Corte, 42, from New Jersey, has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Lucrecia Jadan Sumba, 39. Sumba's body was discovered in a dumpster in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Corte allegedly told his son 'only he (Corte) and God knows what happened' when questioned about his wife's whereabouts. An autopsy revealed Sumba's cause of death was sharp force injuries.

Read more »

Man Shoots Girlfriend in Pennsylvania Hotel, Flees to New Jersey to Harm FamilyA Pennsylvania man is accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in a Bensalem hotel and then fleeing to Trenton, New Jersey, where he allegedly fired shots at an Uber passenger and barricaded himself inside a home.

Read more »

New Jersey man charged with DUI in South Philly crash that injured copA 45-year-old New Jersey man has been charged after an officer was hurt in a crash at the South Philly sports complex during Sunday's Eagles game.

Read more »