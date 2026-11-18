Julio Garcia-Barrera admitted to posing as a federal immigration agent to rob two victims in Newark, abusing public trust in law enforcement.

In separate incidents, Julio Garcia-Barrera went up to two victims and pretended to be an ICE officer before searching them and taking their money. A New Jersey man admitted to impersonating U.S. immigration agents while pulling off two robberies in Newark, according to prosecutors.

Julio Garcia-Barrera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to impersonating a federal officer after pretending to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in order to rob two people in January, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

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"The public’s trust in law enforcement is fundamental to public safety,” said U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Robert Frazer. "This defendant abused that trust by impersonating a federal officer to victimize members of the community for personal gain. "According to court documents and statements made during the case, the 44-year-old Garcia-Barrera went up to person early in the morning on Jan. 22, 2026, while claiming to be an ICE officer.

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He pushed the victim up against a car, searched them and stole their money. During another early morning two days later, Garcia-Barrera requested identification from another victim and asked if they were a U.S. citizen, court documents state. While carrying handcuffs and a holstered handgun, Garcia-Barrera opened his jacket to reveal he was wearing a tactical-style vest with"ICE" on it.

He then put the victim against a brick wall and again searched the victim, making off with his wallet and cash. Garcia-Barrera faces up to three years in prison for each count of impersonating a federal officer, along with a fine of up to $250,000. Attorney information for Garcia-Barrera was not immediately available.