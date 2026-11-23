Marcus, 26, of Clark, confessed to police after his mother Ingrid Green was found dead. He faces first-degree murder and weapon charges in this fatal case.

Marcus, a 26-year-old resident of Clark, New Jersey, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of his mother, Ingrid Green. The arrest comes after Marcus allegedly confessed to the brutal killing, stating he had planned the act for approximately six months prior to the incident.

Arrest And Confession Details

Police officers responded to Ingrid Green's home in Clark on the afternoon of November 19 after receiving a report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered Ingrid dead inside the residence. Shortly after the initial response, Marcus arrived at the Clark Police Department and requested to speak with an officer in private. During this private meeting, Marcus allegedly spontaneously confessed, stating, "I murdered my mother." The confession was documented in a probable cause affidavit obtained by local authorities.

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Prosecutors allege that Marcus used both a small kitchen knife and a large butcher knife to stab his mother in the kitchen of their shared home. Marcus is facing multiple charges in connection with the death, including first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. Additionally, he is charged with fourth-degree possession of a weapon in relation to his mother's death.

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Motive And Premeditation

Court documents reviewed by WABC-TV reveal significant premeditation in the case. While speaking with police following his surrender, Marcus admitted that he had been thinking about killing his mother for approximately six months before the events of November 19. This timeline suggests a prolonged period of intent rather than a sudden act of passion. The severity of the charges, particularly first-degree murder, reflects the state's determination to prosecute the case based on this evidence of planning.

Legal Proceedings And Community Impact

The Clark Police Department confirmed that Marcus lived with Ingrid Green at the time of her death. The community is now reeling from the violent end to the 71-year-old's life. Law enforcement officials have secured the necessary evidence to support the indictment, marking a significant step in the judicial process. As the case moves forward, the focus remains on the legal accountability for the actions taken by Marcus in his home.