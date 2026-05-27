New Jersey man, 28, dead after Memorial Day boat crash in Barnegat Bay; 5 others injured

A New Jersey boater died from injuries he sustained when he was thrown from a boat during a Memorial Day crash on the Jersey Shore.

A New Jersey boater died from injuries he sustained when he was thrown from a boat during a Memorial Day crash on the Jersey Shore .

Gunnar Pearson, 28, was ejected from the boat as it cruised in the Barnegat Bay, near Brant Beach, Long Beach Island, at around 5:45 p.m. Monday, according toThe vessel carrying Pearson and five others is believed to have struck a channel marker, causing Pearson and another passenger to be thrown off. The boat – a center-console motorboat – had turned back around, but it took 15 minutes for those onboard to rescue both passengers who were tossed overboard.

The damaged vessel eventually made its way to land, where Pearson and the other boater were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Officials have not shared an update or publicly named the five other victims, but Gunnar is believed to have been spending the day on the water with his parents, brother, and both their girlfriends, accordingThe vessel carrying Pearson and five others is believed to have struck a channel marker, causing Pearson and another passenger to be thrown off.

“Their family were avid boaters,” Rafael Adorno told the local outlet, saying his son had attended Barnegat High School with Pearson, a high school track star, who graduated in 2017. Residents near the scene said the area had become foggy, creating less-than-desirable conditions on the water moments before the disaster.

“Visibility wasn’t great, though, today, especially around high tide. We had some weather coming through, so sometimes you get bogged down behind the fog,” Brant Beach resident Steve HelewaThe boat, towed back to a marina on Long Beach Island Monday, sustained substantial damage to the gunwale and upper hull on the port side.

“Boating accidents happen, just like car accidents happen… it’s a shame, especially on a holiday,” Brant Beach Yacht Club property manager Michael Dolida told NBC Philadelphia. NBC Philadelphia The vessel carrying Pearson and five others is believed to have struck a channel marker, causing Pearson and another passenger to be thrown off.





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