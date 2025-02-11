New Jersey Launches Property Tax Relief Programs for Seniors and Disabled Residents

New Jersey residents aged 65 and older or those with disabilities receiving Social Security benefits can now apply for property tax relief programs through the state. Applications are available online and paper applications will be mailed to eligible households. The programs offer substantial benefits to help offset the cost of property taxes, with the maximum benefit capped at $6,500.

New Jersey residents aged 65 and older or those with disabilities receiving Social Security benefits can now apply for property tax relief programs through the state. The Treasury Department announced that applications are available online and paper applications will be mailed to over a million households by early March. To apply online, individuals will need a valid driver's license, state ID, passport card, or passport.

The application process requires personal information and documentation to verify eligibility for the various property tax relief programs. The agency emphasized that eligibility requirements, including income limits and benefit amounts, are subject to change depending on the state's budget, which is due by July 1, 2025.The maximum benefit homeowners can receive under the three programs is 50% of their property tax bill, capped at $6,500. However, individuals with high Senior Freeze benefits may receive a higher overall payment. The ANCHOR benefit, which provides up to $1,750 for seniors earning $100,000 or less and $1,250 for those earning between $100,001 and $150,000, requires residents to have lived in their homes on October 1, 2024. The Senior Freeze benefit amount depends on the length of time enrolled in the program and the property tax increase experienced. New income cutoffs for Senior Freeze are in place, requiring a total annual income of $168,268 or less in 2024 and $163,050 or less in 2023 to qualify. The Stay NJ benefit will be provided if the combined ANCHOR and Senior Freeze benefit amounts are less than 50% of the property tax bill, up to $6,500. Benefits will be distributed starting in July 2025, with the Stay NJ portion expected in 2026





