New Jersey immigration detention center protest turns violent, with federal agents 'wading' into crowd to detain instigators

The peaceful protest zone outside an immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey was anything but peaceful on Friday night, as violent clashes erupted between protestors, federal officers, and state police. Some protestors shouted death threats to ICE personnel, leading to the detention of several violent instigators. The situation is similar to violent anti-ICE clashes in Minnesota earlier this year.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's peaceful protest zone outside a Newark immigration detention center turned chaotic on Friday night as protestors ignored orders to disperse, clashing with federal officers and state police .

Some shouted death threats to ICE personnel, with one group chanting on Thursday, 'You're dead,' and 'I'll kill your whole fucking family.

' ICE agents waded into the crowd, detaining several violent instigators. On Friday, law enforcement attempted to force the crowd away from the detention center and deployed tear gas. Federal agents had agreed to withdraw from crowd control in the parking lot area outside the detention center, allowing state police to maintain order. Conflicts at the ICE detention center resemble anti-ICE clashes in Minnesota, and protests erupted in Newark over Memorial Day weekend due to claims of inhumane conditions.

The Department of Homeland Security counters that the standard of living at Delaney Hall is higher than most U.S. prisons. A victory was claimed by the Department of Homeland Security when the governor refused to allow state police to help ICE agents. The situation remains tense, and tensions are being monitored closely by authorities and affected parties involved in the conflict.

Additional progress and new developments in this dispute are to be expected in the coming days, but for now, windows for unity remain closed due to the controversial and divisive nature of this issue and the parties involved





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Crime New Jersey Immigration Detention Center Protest Violent Clashes Death Threats ICE Personnel Violent Instigators Crowd Control Federal Agents State Police Newark Police Tear Gas New Jersey Law Enforcement Minnesota Conditions Inhumane Treatment Standard Of Living

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