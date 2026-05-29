New Jersey ICE protests continue after clashes

Protests continue at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in New Jersey as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatens to reassign troops to the facility. CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports.

Protests continue at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in New Jersey as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatens to reassign troops to the facility.

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports. An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 to 15 years in prison, finding him guilty of various terrorism-related offenses.

An explosion engulfed a Dallas apartment building in a massive and deadly blaze Thursday while firefighters were on their way to a reported gas leak, and three people were killed, officials said. David Rush, a former CIA officer in Virginia, is accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars in gold bars and foreign currency from the very agency he worked for, according to an FBI affidavit and a source familiar with the matter.

The US Coast Guard has asked Bahamian officials for permission to send divers to new locations in its search for Lynette Hooker after investigators found inconsistencies between her husband’s location data and his statements to investigators about where to search for his wife, a US official familiar with the investigation told CNN. Anyone over 18 can use prediction markets to bet on sports or other events. But gambling is 21+ in most states.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen explains why critics call this a legal “loophole. ”Vice President JD Vance spoke about artificial intelligence"inevitably" changing warfare in his commencement speech to the graduates of the United States Air Force Academy.

“AI will inevitably change warfare,” Vance said, adding however that decisions over “life and death must be made by humans and not machines. ”Five of the seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos sent messages to their families after rescuers found them alive.





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Former ICE Director Threatens Court‑Ordered Force‑Feeding Amid New Jersey Detainee Hunger StrikeTodd Homan, former acting ICE director, warned that the Trump administration may seek a court order to force‑feed undocumented immigrants striking at the Delaney Hall detention center, sparking a political clash with New Jersey officials and raising concerns over detainee rights and health standards.

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Lawmakers decry 'inhumane' conditions at New Jersey immigration detention center as protests intensifyDemocratic members of Congress reported dire conditions at Delaney Hall, including food with maggots and lack of medical care, while protests outside the facility turned confrontational with federal agents. ICE and DHS denied the allegations, calling them political.

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Protesters clash with ICE agents in New JerseyProtesters have clashed with federal immigration agents outside an ICE detention facility in New Jersey, while detainees hold a dayslong hunger strike over inhumane conditions, according to their lawyers.

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Tensions erupt between protesters and ICE agents amid hunger strike at Delaney Hall in New JerseyProtesters remained at the gate Thursday morning, facing off with ICE agents outside Delaney Hall migrant detention center, where a hunger strike is underway.

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