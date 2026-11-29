A northern New Jersey high school teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting three 15-year-old male students is now being accused of assaulting two more students, authorities say.

A northern New Jersey high school teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting three 15-year-old students is now being accused of assaulting two more students, authorities say.

Danielle Elias reports. A northern New Jersey high school teacher who was accused of sexually assaulting three 15-year-old students is now being accused of assaulting two more students, authorities say. Nicole Dufault, 35,of Caldwell, was arrested Wednesday night for the alleged assaults inside Columbia High School in Maplewood and in her car since last year, the Essex County prosecutor's office said. The students were allegedly assaulted during the summer months and the school year, authorities said.

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Dufault pleaded not guilty to charges involving the initial three students Friday morning. It wasn't clear when she would be arraigned on the additional charges. Authorities said the additional two students did not just come forward; rather,"we just reached the stage in the investigation where the charges involved these students could be added," according to the prosecutor's office.