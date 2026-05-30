New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has reversed her stance on allowing a peaceful protest zone near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the state, after facing massive pressure from the left to support the blockade.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has reversed her stance on allowing a peaceful protest zone near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) facility in the state.

The decision comes after a heated exchange with Representative Barry W. Mullin, who reminded her that she could shut down international travel at the nearby Newark airport by reassigning customs officers to the task. Sherrill had initially refused to allow the New Jersey State Police to cooperate with ICE, citing concerns that the agency would use the protest as a pretext to expand its operations in the state.

However, after facing massive pressure from the left to support the blockade, she has now agreed to establish a peaceful protest zone in the area outside Delaney Hall. The move is seen as a victory for Representative Mullin, who has been vocal in his opposition to the pro-migration protest. The protesters, who had been camped out in the area for days, were left angry and frustrated by the defeat.

Sherrill's decision to establish the protest zone is seen as a way to lower the temperature and ensure public safety, but it has also been criticized by some who see it as a concession to the pro-migration crowd. The state's huge population of welfare-dependent illegal migrants is a significant source of support for the Democratic Party in the state, and the party has been accused of using the migrants as a political tool.

The Antifa defeat is seen as a significant blow to the pro-migration movement, and it is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the party's chances in the state. In a statement, Sherrill said that her administration would be working together with community members, faith leaders, advocates, and State Police to help people move to the protest zone.

The decision to establish the protest zone is seen as a victory for Representative Mullin, who has been vocal in his opposition to the pro-migration protest. The protesters, who had been camped out in the area for days, were left angry and frustrated by the defeat.

Sherrill's decision to establish the protest zone is seen as a way to lower the temperature and ensure public safety, but it has also been criticized by some who see it as a concession to the pro-migration crowd. The state's huge population of welfare-dependent illegal migrants is a significant source of support for the Democratic Party in the state, and the party has been accused of using the migrants as a political tool.

The Antifa defeat is seen as a significant blow to the pro-migration movement, and it is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the party's chances in the state. In a statement, Sherrill said that her administration would be working together with community members, faith leaders, advocates, and State Police to help people move to the protest zone.

The decision to establish the protest zone is seen as a victory for Representative Mullin, who has been vocal in his opposition to the pro-migration protest. The protesters, who had been camped out in the area for days, were left angry and frustrated by the defeat.

Sherrill's decision to establish the protest zone is seen as a way to lower the temperature and ensure public safety, but it has also been criticized by some who see it as a concession to the pro-migration crowd. The state's huge population of welfare-dependent illegal migrants is a significant source of support for the Democratic Party in the state, and the party has been accused of using the migrants as a political tool.

The Antifa defeat is seen as a significant blow to the pro-migration movement, and it is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the party's chances in the state. In a statement, Sherrill said that her administration would be working together with community members, faith leaders, advocates, and State Police to help people move to the protest zone





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