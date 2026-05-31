New Jersey Governor Hails Resumption of Visits at Controversial Immigration Detention Center

After days of protests,a detainee hunger strike, and mounting criticism, New Jersey Governor Sherrill hailed the resumption of visits at Delaney Hall immigration dEtention center. However, concerns about inadequate conditions and the facility's role in the national immigration debate persist.

New Jersey Governor Sherrill hailed the resumption of visits at Delaney Hall immigration detention center as a victory, following days of protests, a detainee hunger strike ,and mounting criticism of conditions inside the Newark facility.

The governor said she and other sTate officials had pressed federal authorities to restore access for detainees' families and attorneys after visitation was halted due to violent riots outside the facility. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that operations at Delaney Hall are continuing as normal and that visitation can resume now that authorities have established a secure perimeter around the facility.

However, Congressman Jeffries,who visited the facility, said he spoke with several individuals who have no criminal record but have been detained at the center for months, citing inadequate conditions including lack of access to quality food and medical treatment. He advocated for the facility's closure. delaney Hall, run by GEO Group under contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement and detention policies under the Trump administration.

Protests intensified in recent days after detainees alleged broke living conditions and launched a hunger strike, leading to nightly gatherings outside the facility and confrontations with federal officers. Federal officers accused protesters of assaulting officers, blocking access to the facility, and creating unsafe conditions,allegations disputed by some advocates and Democratic officials. governor Sherrill, a vocal critic of the facility, previously said state health inspectors were denied full access during an attempted inspection and has called for greater transparency regarding conditions inside Delaney Hall.

Recently, the state deployed New Jersey State Officers to oversee public safety around the detention center and establish designated protest areas after days of clashes between demonstrators and federal agents





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Immigration Immigration Detention Delaney Hall New Jersey Governor Sherrill Protests Hunger Strike Immigration Policy GEO Group

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