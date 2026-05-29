New Jersey Governor Establishes Protected Area Amidst Growing Tension Between Anti-ICE Protesters and Federal Officers

New Jersey Governor Lisa Sherrill has taken measures to prevent violent clashes between anti-ICE protesters and federal officers outsiDe an ICE detention center. she has set up a 'peaceful, protected' area monitored by state law enforcement and allowed the New Jersey State Police to assist ICE law enforcement. Tensions have been rising due to protests sparked by a detainee-led hunger and labor strike, with incidents of violence, arrests, and use of pepper spray reported. The situation is expected to escalate further with dueling pro-ICE and anti-ICE demonstrations planned for Saturday.

New Jersey Governor , Lisa Sherrill , has established a designated 'peaceful, protected' area outside Delaney Hall, an ICE detention center ,to prevent escalating clashes between anti-ICE protesters and federal officers over the weekend.

She stated that the area will be monitored by New Jersey law enforcement, and she is unwilling to 'provide ICE the pretext to expand operations in our state'. The governor cited increasing violence, arrests, and use of pepper spray at Delaney Hall, as well as threats from the Trump administration,as reasons for the rising public safety risk.

She announced that the Novel Jersey State Officers will now assist ICE law enforcement, a decision she had previously refused. meanwhile, ICE Acting Director, Tony Pham, warned that assaulting or obstructing ICE law enforCement is a crime and felony, and perpetrators will be prosecuted. The tension outside Delaney Hall has been escalating since last Friday when protesters began gathering in large groups in response to a hunger and labor strike led by detainees over alleged poor conditions.

The New Jersey Department of Health conducted a limited health inspection though was denied full access to the facility. The situation is expected to intensify on Saturday with dueling pro-ICE and anti-ICE demonstrations planned. Governor Sherrill has also granted a police-maintained protest zone for the pro-ICE crowd





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