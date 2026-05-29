New Jersey Governor Deployes State Police to Control Immigration Protests

Clashes between protesters and federal immigration enforcement officials outside a detention center in Newark, New Jersey, have escalated, leading Governor Mikie Sherrill to deploy state police to maintain order and ensure public safety. The protests began last week after detainees launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions, and have since involved makeshift shields, barricades, pepper spray, and arrests.

Clashes between protesters and federal immigration enforcement officials escalated outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey , on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Federal immigration officers were seen using pepper spray and pulling respirator masks from protesters, while demonstrators attempted to block entrances and exits using makeshift shields and barricades.

At least six protesters were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers on Wednesday night, with more arrests reported on other nights of the protests. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced on Friday that she is sending in state police to bring order to the situation. She said that the decision comes as clashes between protesters and federal immigration enforcement officials have intensified, making the area unsafe.

The governor said that the state police will create designated protest zones and set up vehicle checkpoints to regulate traffic outside the detention center. She emphasized that the top priority is public safety and that the goal is to lower the temperature and de-escalate the situation. The protests began last Friday after immigrant advocates said detainees inside launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions at the 1,000-bed facility, which opened last May.

Demonstrators have been attempting to block people and vehicles from entering and exiting the building in recent days. They have linked arms in a human chain and used trash cans, umbrellas, and other materials as makeshift shields and barricades. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have used pepper spray and batons to try and disperse the protesters and clear the roadway for vehicles.

With state police taking over public safety responsibilities outside Delaney Hall, ICE officers currently lining the entry have agreed to stand down. In addition to the protest zones, police will also be setting up vehicle checkpoints to regulate traffic and assure safe passage. State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said it is important to de-escalate the situation sooner rather than later and that violence, either against protesters or by protesters, is unacceptable.

Governor Sherrill stressed that she does not want to give ICE a pretext to expand operations in the state by letting things get out of hand. She was among a group of Democratic officials who tried to visit detainees on Monday but were denied entry. They described dire conditions where detainees are fed small portions of often spoiled food and their varied medical needs are ignored.

The families of detainees and their supporters say their loved ones have also been subjected to pepper spray and physical force in retaliation for their hunger strike and the protests outside





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Immigration Protests New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill Detention Center Clashes Public Safety Hunger Strike

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