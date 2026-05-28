New Jersey Governor Criticizes ICE Over Delaney Hall Access Denial

The governor of New Jersey has criticized the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for denying her and other New Jersey Democrats access to Delaney Hall, an immigration facility in the state.

The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has criticized the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) agency for denying her and other New Jersey Democrats access to Delaney Hall , an immigration facility in the state.

The governor's office has received calls from constituents about the use of pepper spray and physical force against detainees inside Delaney Hall. In response, the governor has promised to review and share the Department's findings from the limited portion of the facility that was allowed to inspect. She has also called for ICE to immediately de-escalate the situation and continue working to keep New Jersey residents safe.

The situation at Delaney Hall is growing increasingly tense as anti-ICE protesters clash with federal officers outside the facility while detainees take part in a hunger and labor strike over the alleged inhumane conditions inside the prison. The governor has promised to pursue all appropriate avenues for demanding transparency and ensuring humane conditions for the individuals being held at the facility. Other federal lawmakers who visited Delaney Hall this week include Reps.

Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, Analilia Mejia, and LaMonica McIver. McIver faces assault and interference charges stemming from her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with federal officers outside Delaney Hall last May. The governor's criticism of ICE comes after the agency blocked her and other New Jersey Democrats from accessing the building three days ago. The governor has repeatedly stated that refusing to provide full access raises serious questions about what ICE is trying to hide from public view.

She has also stated that New Jersey believes in the rule of law and will uphold the Constitution, and Delaney Hall should be closed down. The governor's office has promised to continue working to keep New Jersey residents safe and to pursue all appropriate avenues for demanding transparency and ensuring humane conditions for the individuals being held at the facility





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Jersey Governor ICE Delaney Hall Immigration Facility Access Denial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former ICE Director Threatens Court‑Ordered Force‑Feeding Amid New Jersey Detainee Hunger StrikeTodd Homan, former acting ICE director, warned that the Trump administration may seek a court order to force‑feed undocumented immigrants striking at the Delaney Hall detention center, sparking a political clash with New Jersey officials and raising concerns over detainee rights and health standards.

Read more »

Protesters clash with ICE agents in New JerseyProtesters have clashed with federal immigration agents outside an ICE detention facility in New Jersey, while detainees hold a dayslong hunger strike over inhumane conditions, according to their lawyers.

Read more »

Tensions erupt between protesters and ICE agents amid hunger strike at Delaney Hall in New JerseyProtesters remained at the gate Thursday morning, facing off with ICE agents outside Delaney Hall migrant detention center, where a hunger strike is underway.

Read more »

Protesters clash with ICE agents outside New Jersey detention centerProtesters and ICE agents clashed outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, as demonstrators gathered to protest the transfer of detainees. The protest involved barricades, physical confrontations, and followed reports of a labor and hunger strike by detainees inside the facility over alleged living conditions.

Read more »