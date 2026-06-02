New Jersey's attorney general has sued The GEO Group, Inc., the operator of Delaney Hall immigration detention center, alleging that the company has restricted state health inspectors' access to the facility. The lawsuit comes amid ongoing protests and concerns about conditions inside the center, including reports of a hunger stRike by detainees. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security maintain that the facility complies with all necessary laws, but the lawsuit argues that limited access prevents a full assessment of the buildings safety and sanitation.

The Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey ,has been a focal point of protests and controversy. Demonstrators have clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and state police outside the facility, voicing their concerns over conditions inside, particularly those reported by detainees on a hunger strike . the latest development in this saga is a lawsuit filed by Recent Jersey's attorney general, Gurbir S. grewal, against The GEO Group, Inc., the private corporation operating the facility.

The suit alleges that GEO has restricted state health inspectors' access to Delaney Hall, only allowing them to inspect food service areas. Grewal argues that this limited access prevents his team from assessing the overall safety and sanitation of the building, raising concerns about the potential spread of communicable diseases among detainees and the wider public.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintain that Delaney Hall complies with all necessary state and local laws, and they have pledged to continue granting state and lOcal inspectors access to the facility where appropriate. However, the lawsuit contends that state health officials were barred from inspecting crucial areas such as the medical unit, toileting and shower facilities, ventilation systems, and sleeping areas.

The White House has issued a statement reaffirming ICE's commitment to enforcing immigration laws and warning protesters against disrupting operations





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