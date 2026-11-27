Connor Hellebuyck will start for the New Jersey Devils when the Winnipeg Jets visit Prudential Center after backing up Jake Allen in Manitoba.

Mike McCarthy's oldest daughter defends her dad against Aaron Rodgers' nasty attacks In honor of the USDA's release of Bigfoot files, OutKick is releasing its own reader submitted stories TNA's KC Navarro gives inspiring message to young kids about overcoming bullying: 'Please chase your dream Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe called MAGA a "Nazi movement" may flip deep-red California seat blueDid NIL really 'level the playing field' in recruiting?

The answer is more complicated than you think WWE's Dragon Lee says Team Mexico will bring 'fire in the ring' ahead of Survivor Series match vs USATom Brady and Terry Bradshaw roast Aaron Rodgers for McCarthy breakup; both feuded with their coaches Ugly fan fights break out at Thanksgiving NFL games just like old Black Friday brawls, Milton goes off & food! Wife of Patrick Mahomes unleashes fire and fury towards refs after botched call in BuffaloBuffalo Bills outlast Kansas City Chiefs in defensive struggle to maintain top seed status in AFC Mike Tomlin calls Steelers situation following Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy feud 'a dumpster fire'US Air Force platform breached amid wave of high-profile cyberattacks"F U, CANADA!

Advertisement

Advertisement

" Craig Carton Declares Connor Hellebuyck an AMERICAN HERO | The Craig Carton Show On this Veterans Day edition of The Craig Carton Show, Craig unleashes on Canada after Olympic gold medalist and New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is sidelined against his former team, the Winnipeg Jets.netminder Connor Hellebuyck had a rough night visiting his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, earlier this month, despite not seeing any playing time. Now, the Team USA hero will get a crack at his old club, but this time in what will certainly be a much friendlier environment.