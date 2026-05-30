New Jersey designates protected protest zone outside Delaney Hall amid clashes

Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced a new 'protected protest zone' outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center, as demonstrations there continue to escalate.

Saturday, May 30, 2026 3:12AM, as demonstrations there continue to escalate, with officials citing growing safety concerns. The governor said the designated area is intended to protect demonstrators as conditions outside the facility in Newark become increasingly unsafe.

The announcement follows the arrest of nine protesters a day earlier, amid ongoing confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents. Tensions erupt between protesters and ICE agents amid hunger strike at Delaney Hall in New JerseyInstead of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, New Jersey State Police will assume responsibility for public safety operations outside the facility. Protests have persisted for days outside Delaney Hall, where demonstrators have been clashing with federal agents.

At the same time, detainees inside the facility are participating in a labor and hunger strike, calling for better food and basic human rights. Sherrill reiterated her calls to shut down the detention center and pressed for greater transparency regarding conditions inside.

"For days I have asked ICE for access to inspect conditions to see what's happening inside in New Jersey on our soil," Sherrill said. "I went there myself, and I was denied entry. "Protesters clash with ICE agents outside NJ detention center; Gov. Mikie Sherrill denied entry The governor said the establishment of a designated protest space is part of a broader effort to de-escalate tensions.

"I will not give ICE the pretext to expand operations in our state," Sherrill said. "For that reason, NJ law enforcement is today establishing a peaceful protected protest zone in the area right outside Delaney Hall. " Authorities and witnesses have reported that ICE agents have used batons to keep demonstrators away from the building. Lawmakers have also appeared at the site, demanding that the facility be closed or, at a minimum, that conditions inside be improved.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport emphasized that violence from any side would not be tolerated.

"Let me make this clear: Violence either against protesters or by protesters is unacceptable, and it's not who we are," Davenport said. Sherrill said state health department officials have been allowed to inspect only a limited portion of the facility, specifically the food service area, raising further concerns about oversight.

"ICE has refused most of our requests, raising serious questions about what it is trying to hide from public view," Sherrill said. The governor also expressed concern about potential risks, saying she has seen "American lives lost" in incidents involving ICE in other states and wants to prevent similar outcomes in New Jersey. President Donald Trump has described the facility as a "nice place" and claimed that protesters outside are "fake" and paid to be there.

Protests and tensions outside the facility remain ongoing as state officials and federal authorities continue to face mounting scrutiny.





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