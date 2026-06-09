New Jersey Democrats advance bill criminalizing interference with abortion, transgender healthcare

New Jersey Assembly committee advances bill that would criminalize interference with abortion services and transgender healthcare access statewide.

LA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialistChurch cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoningSEE IT: Maine voters sound off on Platner's divisive campaign as crucial primary nears: 'He's a disgrace'Reporter's Notebook: Tlaib forces rare House procedure after Republican accuses her of defending terroristsWhy Trump picked Bill Pulte to lead US intelligence as critics question his qualificationsWalz administration ignored fraud warnings as billions vanished, House oversight report allegesVice President JD Vance: When I went to a Catholic church, I felt at homeBoston federal judge blocks Trump fee for H-1B visasEmily Compagno slams Democrats for abandoning #MeToo to support scandal-plagued PlatnerA New Jersey Assembly committee on Monday advanced a Democratic-backed bill that would criminalize individuals who interfere with access to transgender and reproductive health care.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee approved the measure along party lines, clearing the way for a potential full vote in the Legislature later this week before reaching Democratic If enacted, the measure would make New Jersey the first state in the nation to explicitly criminalize such interference. First introduced in the summer of 2024, the legislation would establish a new criminal offense for"interference with reproductive health services," including abortion procedures.

The New Jersey Monitorthat the measure would also protect access to transgender healthcare for minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and related mental health treatments. NEW YORK GOV. HOCHUL SIGNS LAW PROTECTING ABORTION PILL PRESCRIBERS AFTER DOCTOR INDICTED IN LOUISIANAProtections would extend to individuals who travel to New Jersey from jurisdictions where abortion is restricted or illegal.

Health care providers and facilities would also be shielded under the proposal, which includes legal penalties for alleged interference originating from outside the state.

"This bill is to protect healthcare. Not a political debate. Not a culture war talking point. Healthcare," bill sponsor Sen.

Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, previously said, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

"Our law enforcement will not carry out another state’s agenda. " According to the outlet, Republican lawmakers and opponents argued Monday that the bill could infringe on free speech rights, further erode parental rights and effectively make New Jersey a"sanctuary state" for certain providers. New Jersey Senate Majority leader Senator M. Teresa Ruiz speaks during a press conference in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 24, 2025.

Gregory Quinlan, founder and leader of the conservative advocacy group Center for Garden State Families, said anti-abortion activists could face arrest simply for praying outside clinics or engaging in what he described as"sidewalk counseling" sessions, the outlet reported. According to the bill, medical entities and public officials will be barred from disclosing patient information without explicit consent, further strengthening privacy protections. New Jersey Gov.

Mikie Sherrill signed Executive Order 12 restricting certain immigration enforcement activities on state property shortly after taking office in January. The measure would also make it a fourth-degree crime to harass, harm or block individuals from accessing or providing such services, while extending protections to providers against extradition to states that have Violators who inflict significant bodily injury on individuals who receive such services could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Beyond criminal penalties, the proposal would also allow for civil litigation and authorize the state attorney general to seek injunctions and financial penalties against alleged violators.





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