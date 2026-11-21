For more than 150 years, Lee Brothers Farm has been growing cranberries, with three generations of the Lee family working side by side.

For more than 150 years, Lee Brothers Farm in New Jersey has been growing cranberries, with three generations of the Lee family working side by side to continue the tradition.

Nestled in the Pine Barrens, the family-run farm traces its roots to 1860, when Irish immigrant Stephen Lee established the operation.

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“When the days get shorter, that causes their trees to turn from green to all the pretty fall colors, and also the cranberry to turn,” owner Stephen Lee III said. The farm's history remains closely tied to the land and the crop that has sustained it for generations.

“I’m Stephen Lee III. I’m the oldest person here,” Lee said.

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“In the mid 1800s, my great-great-grandfather came from Ireland. ” Asked why the family chose cranberries, Lee said, “The cranberries were here growing naturally along the stream. ”“And who gets to live like this? ” Jennifer Lee said.

The harvesting process has changed little over the years. Growers flood the bogs, loosen the berries and collect them after they float to the surface.

“Yeah. Those are air pockets that very float, but they’re attached by these stems just like little helium balloons. So, we run over the bog with a picking machine and knock them off,” Stephen Lee III said. After harvest, the cranberries are transported to a nearby Ocean Spray processing facility, where they are turned into juice, Craisins and cranberry sauce.

“When you go in the grocery store and you see that bottle of cranberry juice sitting there, for us, it brings a sense of pride because that’s our company,” Stephen Lee IV said. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game “Ocean Spray is a farmer-owned cooperative. All those families individually on their operations, they run as small businesses,” he said. The farm encompasses 135 acres and is surrounded by 1,700 acres of forest.

Family members say stewardship of the land is an important part of their mission, as is passing the farm on to future generations.

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“Grateful all the time. My kids love it being here with my grandfather. You know, he was my daycare. It’s the memories.

It’s the fact that I can share that with my kids now,” Jennifer Lee said.

“For me, to be able to work with not only my dad, but my grandfather and my uncle. And to have three generations at one time working is pretty special,” Stephen Lee IV said.

“We don’t agree about everything, but we can still sit down around the table and enjoy each other’s company,” Stephen Lee III said. “Well, I look at my wife at the other end of the table and give her credit for keeping it all together,” he said. As Thanksgiving approaches, the Lees hope people will think about the work behind a familiar holiday staple.

“Until today, you had no idea how it got there,” Stephen Lee IV said of cranberry dishes that appear on tables across the country. “When we come in at six or seven in the morning and the sun’s coming up or the moon’s going down, and if everything goes smoothly, it’s a great day. If a few things break, it’s a good day,” Stephen Lee III said. JPMorganChase, Mastercard, Visa report cyberattack on third-party service providers