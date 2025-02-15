New Jersey Braces for Winter Storm, Followed by Cold Front and Potential for More Snow

New Jersey is facing a tumultuous weather pattern with a winter storm bringing snow, ice, and rain, followed by a cold front with high winds and plunging temperatures. Forecasters are also monitoring the possibility of another significant snowstorm later in the week.

New Jersey is bracing for another round of winter weather as a new storm is expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow, along with ice, sleet, and heavy rain into Sunday. The storm will begin Saturday with 2 to 4 inches of snow across northern New Jersey , with some areas potentially seeing up to 5 inches. At least 1 inch of snow is anticipated north of the I-95 corridor, and this could be accompanied by a dangerous layer of ice.

The National Weather Service warns that Saturday will be an active weather day, with snow, ice pellets, and glaze ice across northern and central parts of the region, transitioning to rain by late Saturday night.Sunday will see temperatures warming up into the 50s, with up to 2 inches of rain anticipated throughout the day. However, a powerful cold front will sweep across New Jersey on Sunday night, bringing plummeting temperatures and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which could linger into Monday. Wind chills on Sunday night are expected to drop to single digits for most of the state. The cold front also poses a risk of isolated power outages and tree damage due to the strong winds.Adding to the already volatile weather pattern, forecasters are keeping a close eye on the potential for a significant snowstorm Wednesday into Thursday. Early predictions suggest a 50-60% chance of at least 4 inches of snow statewide, with a 20-30% chance of a foot or more. The National Weather Service issued this forecast on Friday to address circulating rumors about widespread heavy snowfall. While there is still a possibility that the system could veer off the coast before reaching New Jersey, the track remains uncertain.





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WEATHER SNOWSTORM WINTER WEATHER NEW JERSEY COLD FRONT ICE SLEET RAIN WIND POWER OUTAGES NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECAST

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey Braces for Winter Storm With Uncertain Snowfall PredictionsA winter storm is expected to bring snow to New Jersey this weekend, but the exact amount of accumulation remains uncertain. Forecasts from AccuWeather, the National Weather Service, and other agencies show varying predictions, with some areas potentially receiving several inches of snow while others see only light snowfall. The storm's track and the amount of cold air it brings will play a significant role in determining the final snowfall totals.

Read more »

New Jersey Braces for Coldest Winter Snap So FarThe Garden State is set to experience its coldest weather of the winter with temperatures dipping well below freezing for several days.

Read more »

New Jersey braces for winter storm, up to 6 inches of snow possibleForecasters predict a new winter storm could bring widespread measurable snow, up to 6 inches, to New Jersey. Heavier precipitation is expected to begin around 8 p.m. on Saturday in North Jersey and continue through Sunday morning. While total accumulation may be lower than initial predictions, road conditions could be difficult and impact Super Bowl travel plans.

Read more »

New Jersey Braces for More Winter Weather as Another Storm LoomsNew Jersey residents are facing a continued onslaught of winter weather this week with a significant snowstorm predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, following a weekend storm. Another storm system is expected to bring a mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially an icy mix later in the week.

Read more »

New Jersey Braces for Second Winter Storm This WeekA second winter storm is set to impact New Jersey this week, bringing up to an inch of snow and sleet to northwestern regions and a mix of precipitation to other areas.

Read more »

AccuWeather Alert: Sunday snow then an Arctic blastWinter storm warnings and advisories issued for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Read more »