New Jersey Braces for Cold Snap and Potential Nor'easter Snowstorm

New Jersey residents can expect a week of frigid temperatures and the potential for a significant nor'easter snowstorm. A blast of cold air will persist throughout the week, bringing wind chills into the single digits and teens Sunday and Monday nights. Forecasters are closely monitoring the possibility of a major nor'easter snowstorm hitting the state Wednesday into Thursday, although the precise timing and path remain uncertain.

The current weather system is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain, along with the potential for thunderstorms and even a brief tornado, Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, beginning at 10 am Sunday. Winds could gust up to 60 mph, leading to potential power outages and tree damage. A few snow showers or snow squalls are also possible overnight Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the 50s, potentially even 60 degrees, but will rapidly drop into the 20s and 30s as the cold front moves through.The dangerous cold will continue through the week, with Monday night bringing even colder temperatures, with wind chills below zero in northern counties and single digits across the rest of the state. The forecast for a nor'easter snowstorm has increased in probability over the last 24 hours, particularly for Southern New Jersey. The National Weather Service predicts a 30% chance of 4 inches or more of snow in northwestern New Jersey, increasing to 70% in Atlantic and Cape May counties. The probability of receiving over a foot of snow ranges from 15% to 25%.





