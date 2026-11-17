New Jersey Assembly Bill A5607 reclassifies AI chatbots as consumer products, imposing stricter liability on providers and new privacy rules for user data.

New Jersey lawmakers are advancing a significant legislative measure to redefine the legal status of artificial intelligence. The proposed Assembly Bill A5607 seeks to classify AI chatbots as consumer products rather than digital services. This classification change would establish a stricter liability framework for technology providers, making it easier for users to seek damages for harm caused by these systems.

Stricter Liability Standards for Providers

Under the provisions of Assembly Bill A5607, chatbot providers would be required to ensure their tools do not cause injury to users. This duty exists regardless of whether the company exercised reasonable care in design or directly distributed the chatbot. Companies could be held liable even if they did not interact directly with the end user. This standard shifts the burden of proof significantly toward the technology creators.

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The bill aims to create a clear legal pathway for consumers who suffer damages from AI interactions. By treating these tools as products, the legislation applies traditional consumer protection laws to new technologies. This approach simplifies the legal process for individuals seeking redress for errors or harms generated by automated systems.

Privacy Rules and Data Retention Limits

In addition to liability changes, the bill imposes strict data privacy and content requirements on chatbot providers. These rules restrict how companies can use chat logs for advertising, training models, or profiling users. A key provision sets a two-year limit on the retention of chat logs, forcing companies to delete or anonymize data after this period.

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The legislation also prohibits the sale of chat logs and restricts the use of children's personal data. Providers must obtain consent for certain uses of personal information and prevent discriminatory practices against users. Furthermore, the bill forbids chatbot operators from presenting outputs as professional advice, aiming to prevent users from relying on potentially inaccurate information for critical decisions.

Legislative Origins and Stakeholder Support

The bill was introduced in the New Jersey General Assembly on October 5, 2026. It was sponsored by Assembly members Cody Miller, Marisa Sweeney, and Joe Danielsen, with Anthony Angelozzi serving as a co-sponsor. The legislation was referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee on October 19, where it remains under active consideration. The text is based on the People-First Chatbot model bill developed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, the Consumer Federation of America, and Fairplay.

Ross Barnes, founder of the UK-based AI consulting firm Galahad, supports the classification. He argues that users care about accountability, not the technical distinction between a person or a model. Barnes notes that consumer product rules provide a familiar legal answer to the question of responsibility. The Consumer Federation of America described the bill as a crucial step toward providing meaningful protections for all chatbot users.

Impact on New Jersey Residents and Markets

The potential impact of this legislation is significant given the high adoption rates of AI in the state. A 2025 Rutgers University study found that 74 percent of New Jersey residents had used AI tools, compared to 68 percent nationally. Specifically, 57 percent of residents reported using ChatGPT at least once. The study also revealed that 59 percent of New Jersey residents favor strict AI regulation due to perceived risks.

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The bill would cover major platforms such as Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. It applies not only to developers but also to businesses that distribute these tools. Violations of the specified requirements could result in civil penalties of $5,000 per violation. Affected users would retain the right to sue for actual damages, attorneys' fees, and court costs, creating a strong financial incentive for compliance.

Comparison with Other AI Legislation Measures

New Jersey's approach differs from other proposed measures in the region and beyond. Another New Jersey bill, A5090, known as the GAI Accountability Act, was introduced in May 2026. That bill would impose civil penalties of $20,000 per violation for failing to prevent harmful conduct, particularly offenses involving children. While A5090 offers a defense for companies that made reasonable efforts to prevent violations, A5607 focuses on product liability and privacy.

Compared to federal or other state measures, New Jersey's bill takes a broader regulatory approach. California's SB 243 and New York's AI Companion Models Law focus specifically on companion chatbots designed for social or emotional relationships. In contrast, New Jersey's A5607 establishes a stricter liability framework covering general-purpose chatbots used for customer service and productivity. This comprehensive scope ensures that a wider array of AI interactions fall under the new legal protections.

EPIC counsel Kara Williams emphasized that the bill limits providers' ability to exploit user data. She highlighted the robust liability framework as a key component of the legislation. As the bill remains in committee, stakeholders continue to debate the balance between innovation and consumer protection. The outcome will set a precedent for how other states might regulate the rapidly evolving AI industry.