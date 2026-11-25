Taiko drums, floral arrangements and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of Osaka Marketplace’s latest location in Pleasant Hill on Nov. 20.

Trinity AudioTaiko drums, floral arrangements and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of Osaka Marketplace’s latest location in Pleasant Hill on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Japanese specialty grocer and prepared food vendor now occupies 42,000 square feet of the former Orchard Supply Hardware building, according to a press statement. There, people can find fresh produce, seafood, sushi, grab-and-go bento meals and imported goods. The Nov. 20 grand opening marked the debut of the store’s Japanese food hall in the former hardware store’s garden area, offering Japanese curry, katsu, okonomiyaki and ramen, according to the statement.

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Customers lined up for Osaka Marketplace's grand opening ceremony Nov. 20 at its new location in Pleasant Hill. “We’re excited to open our doors in Pleasant Hill and introduce local residents to the variety of Japanese groceries, fresh foods and specialty products we offer,” said Kazuhiro Takeda, director and chief operating officer of Osaka Marketplace.

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Osaka Marketplace has other Bay Area locations in Foster City and Fremont, and the grocery group also operates Sakura Market, a specialty Japanese food shop in