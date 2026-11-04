New iPad mini review: OLED display, A20 Pro chip, and price hike defined

Apple releases the new iPad mini with an OLED screen, A20 Pro chip, and IP67 rating. Starting at $699, this compact tablet gains speed but loses color options and ProMotion.

Apple has officially launched its latest compact tablet, the new iPad mini, introducing a significant overhaul to its long-standing 8.3-inch form factor. The device arrives with a dramatic leap in performance driven by the new 5-core, 2nm A20 Pro System on a Chip (SoC), alongside a major visual upgrade to an OLED display panel. This marks a pivotal moment for the product line, as it transitions from its previous generation hardware to match the visual fidelity of more expensive models while maintaining its ultra-portable silhouette.

OLED Display and Physical Redesign Details

The most visible change in the new iPad mini is the adoption of an OLED screen, making it the second tablet in Apple's current lineup to feature this technology, following the iPad Pro. The panel maintains a resolution similar to the predecessor but achieves a peak HDR brightness of up to 1,200 nits, a substantial increase from the 500 nits SDR limit of the older model. To accommodate this thinner panel, Apple has reduced the device's thickness to 5.4mm and lowered its weight to 255 grams, compared to the previous 6.3mm and 293 grams.

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Apple has also slightly enlarged the viewing area to 8.5 inches by reducing the bezels by 24 percent, resulting in a device that is nearly the same width but visually more immersive. The base 128GB model starts at $699, which represents a $200 price increase over the outgoing generation. Configuring the top-tier 512GB model with cellular connectivity and nano-texture glass finish raises the cost to $1,249, placing it in the same price bracket as the iPad Pro.

Despite the premium positioning, the display lacks ProMotion adaptive refresh rate technology, locking the panel to a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Dave Pakula, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering, defended this choice in interviews, stating that OLED technology offers faster pixel response times that create a smooth visual experience independent of refresh rate specifications. This design choice has drawn mixed reactions from users on social media platforms, with some expressing disappointment over the lack of high refresh rates on a device costing near $700 in 2026.

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Performance Gains and Hardware Specifications

Under the hood, the new iPad mini is powered by the 5-core, 2nm A20 Pro SoC, which Apple states delivers up to 2.7 times faster graphics performance and up to 4.5 times faster AI workload speeds compared to the A17 Pro chip in the previous generation. While the base storage configurations remain unchanged, the 512GB variant receives additional hardware enhancements, including an extra CPU core and a dual 16-core Neural Engine, specifically optimizing it for demanding on-device artificial intelligence tasks.

Memory upgrades accompany the processor leap, with the new model likely equipped with 12GB of RAM, an increase from the 8GB found in the outgoing iPad mini. Apple typically does not officially publish memory specifications for its tablets, but the hardware revisions suggest a clear move toward supporting heavier multitasking and complex computational photography workloads. The battery life claims remain consistent with the previous generation, though the device now supports faster charging, capable of reaching 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes when paired with a compatible adapter.

Connectivity has also been modernized to keep pace with current wireless standards. The new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, ensuring robust performance for high-bandwidth tasks and peripherals. Additionally, it integrates Apple's new C2 cellular modem system, which the company claims provides up to 50 percent faster cellular data speeds. These upgrades position the tablet as a more capable companion for mobile professionals who require reliable high-speed internet access on the go.

Audio, Camera, and Software Features

Apple has introduced its first water-resistant iPad with an IP67 rating, achieved in part by replacing traditional speaker grilles with the new Acoustic Display system. This innovative audio architecture places tweeters between the glass and aluminum body, while woofers project sound through the display itself. The result is a stereo sound profile described as having punchier bass, clearer treble, and greater overall volume, offering a more immersive media experience than the previous speaker setup.

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The device retains Touch ID authentication via the power button and supports the Apple Pencil Pro, maintaining its appeal to digital artists and designers. The front-facing camera has been repositioned to the longer edge of the tablet, optimizing video calls when the device is held in landscape orientation. The new iPad mini ships with iPadOS 27, which includes support for Apple's most powerful on-device AI models, featuring improved dictation capabilities and enhanced controls for Siri's pace and expressiveness.

Color options have been simplified, with the new iPad mini available only in Midnight and Starlight, removing the colorful variants previously offered. Despite the reduced aesthetic choices and the absence of ProMotion, the combination of the A20 Pro chip, OLED display, and water resistance creates a compelling package for gamers and creative professionals. With native support for AAA titles available on the App Store, the new iPad mini solidifies its role as a powerful portable entertainment and productivity device.