New investigation opened into alleged ‘horseplay’ that left Pasadena officer shot in police garage

Both officers involved in incident that was caught on video are now on administrative leave.

A Pasadena police officer was seriously injured after a shooting in September that resulted from officers joking around and pointing loaded firearms at each other in the department’s parking garage, according to video released Wednesday, June 10.

Multiple officers were placed on administrative leave after Pasadena police received new evidence Sunday, June 14, surrounding a shooting between two officers that seriously injured one of them while they were joking around with loaded guns before their shifts. After the shooting on Sept. 7, police said the officer who fired his weapon was “separated from the city,” but officials placed additional officers on leave Sunday after a witness provided new evidence, said Police Chief Gene Harris in a statement.

Harris didn’t specify how many officers were on leave or the nature of the evidence, but said police have opened an additional investigation in response to the new information.

“When questions arise about conduct, we act,” Harris said. “Thorough investigations take time, and I won’t rush one at the expense of the truth. What I can promise is that I will be as transparent as California law allows and share information with this community as quickly as I’m able. ” The announcement comes days after police released mobile phone video of the shooting Wednesday, June 10.

Video shows an officer in the parking garage, pointing his gun at another officer driving up to a parked patrol vehicle. After the officer in view holsters his gun, the driving officer fires, shooting his front windshield and then the officer’s left shoulder.





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