New Inheritance Tax Rules Could Delay Pension Payments

The new rules from April 2023 allow people in charge of winding up estates to stop pension firms paying out pensions in full if they think 40 per cent death duties might be due. This could put personal representatives and beneficiaries at loggerheads and cause disputes within mourning families.

Bereaved families could be denied half the pensions left to them by loved ones while an inheritance tax bill is settled, under new rules from next April.

People in charge of winding up estates will be allowed to stop pension firms paying out pensions in full if they think 40 per cent death duties might be due. The new power to partially withhold pensions for up to 15 months after someone dies was clarified this week by HM Revenue & Customs.

The taxman is fine-tuning how unspent pensions will be assessed once they become liable for inheritance tax - along with savings, property, investments and other assets - from spring 2027. Sorting out estates is set to become far more onerous because grieving families will have to chase up pension companies for vital information.

Stiff interest payments, currently set at 7.75 per cent, could be levied if they fail to track down all pensions, as well as other assets, and work out and settle the bill within six months





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